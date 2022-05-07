Skip to main content
5 chicken sandwich recipes, with saucy, crispy and creamy options

By Becky Krystal
Today at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Fried Chicken or Mushroom Sandwiches With Hot Honey and Slaw. (Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Even before they became fertile ground for fast-food competition and one-upmanship, chicken sandwiches were a restaurant staple. They’re great for making at home, too, where you can control the spice level, the toppings and, of course, the price. Plus, you can swap in vegan options for those who don’t partake in meat.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Chicken sandwiches come in many forms, whether the protein is breaded and fried, grilled or chopped. Add sauce or cheese. Use a bun or sliced bread. That’s just a small sampling of the possibilities. For more concrete ideas, check out these recipes from our archives.

Fried Chicken or Mushroom Sandwiches With Hot Honey and Slaw, pictured above. This is Daniela Galarza’s take on the sandwich made famous by Nashville’s Prince’s Hot Chicken Shack. It’s an enticing mix of textures and flavors — spicy honey, crackling breading, cooling slaw — and offers a built-in vegan variation using portobello, maitake or oyster mushrooms.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich With Avocado. The kick from a marinade that includes chipotle powder and smoked paprika is tempered by rich, creamy avocado. This recipe would work just as well with slabs of tofu — use the same marinade and sear in a hot skillet. (See Tofu Steak Veracruzana for advice on how to drain and dry the tofu.)

Chicken Satay Sandwiches. Simply grilled chicken gets dressed up with a peanut butter sauce and layered with crispy vegetables. Again, seared tofu would make an ideal substitute. Tahini would be a good nut-free option (or use almond butter if there’s only a peanut allergy).

Double Mango Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich. The double dose of mango comes from diced fruit and chutney, offering bright pops of flavor against a yogurt-based sauce. Make this meatless by using partially mashed chickpeas, and vegan by using a nondairy yogurt and leaner bread (the recommend challah will likely include honey and eggs).

Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Sandwiches. These open-faced beauties have a bit of a club sandwich vibe. Since they also include chickpeas, turning this vegan would be easy if you leave off the chicken and bacon.

