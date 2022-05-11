Tom Sietsema’s spring dining guide Top 5 countdown: Shoto is No. 5

Placeholder while article actions load

We’re counting down Post food critic Tom Sietsema’s Top 5 new restaurants in and around Washington over the next week, highlighting one restaurant each weekday until the full spring dining guide publishes on May 18. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The way people are filling restaurants and fighting for reservations these days, an observer could be forgiven for thinking its 2019 again. But no, it’s now, and the hoped-for light at the end of the tunnel turns out to be a klieg light, with new places opening about as fast as Musk can tweet.

Welcome to my spring dining guide toasting 25 youngsters on the food scene. I’m kicking off the occasion by introducing my Top 5 picks, which are being announced a day at a time ahead of the publication of the full roster. The selection embraces a world of flavors at different price points; what the restaurants share are consistency — and lip-smacking cooking.

No. 5 SHOTO

It’s the splashiest spot to open in Washington in years. No matter where you settle in the Japanese restaurant conceived by Arman Naqi, there’s something to ooh and ahh over. Behold the installation of hundreds of rocks, plucked from an active volcano and suspended overhead! The 25-foot ceiling pays homage to Japanese basket weaving, and one entire wall is green with preserved ivy, interspersed with faux fires.

“We wanted to give a transforming experience,” says Naqi, who was born in London and raised in Bethesda. He includes food and drink in that mission statement. The kitchen is watched over by chefs Alessio Conti and Kwang Kim, whose long menu includes fetching, one-bite tacos (picture salmon blended with wasabi mayo cradled in a potato chip shell), dishes treated to the clean heat of binchotan (spring for the pork ribs shiny with a barbecue sauce flavored with bonito) and sushi cut with the precision of a Savile Row tailor. (Kim has worked with some of the best in the business, and his attention to detail, including weighing the salt and the sugar for his sushi rice, shows.) Dislike making decisions? Let the talent take charge by ordering omakase, five courses of whatever Conti and Kim think is best at the moment. An upgrade fits in Wagyu beef, caviar and truffles.

Advertisement

Naqi relied on international connections to recruit staff. Your savvy server might hail from Italy; the engaging bartender shares that he’s from Hungary. Does the team play favorites? Reports from the field suggest VIPs get the red carpet treatment while unknowns are rushed through dinner. On a happier note, the audience on any given night might be the most diverse of any crowd in Washington right now. “Kanpai” to that.

1100 15th St. NW. (entrance on L Street NW). 202-796-0011. No website. Dinner Monday through Saturday. Indoor seating. Mains $34-$48. No takeout or delivery. Sound check: 82 decibels/Extremely loud. Accessibility: The front door is heavy, but attendants assist with opening it. A seat at the bar and two seats at the chef’s counter are designated for wheelchair users. Restrooms are ADA-compliant.

GiftOutline Gift Article