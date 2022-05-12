How to store wine, including what to do with open bottles

Wine has a lot of intimidating mythology that might just persuade us to stick with beer. One imposing subject is storage. Wine lifestyle magazines lure us to convert our basements into wine caves, with ornate racking and an expensive refrigeration unit to keep our liquid investments properly chill. A luxury cellar can transform your McMansion into a chateau. More modest devices are specialized refrigerators for your garage or under-counter units for your kitchen to keep your wines at the proper temperature, always ready to open when thirst strikes. You can even rent off-site storage to stash your wine and perhaps avoid the temptation to open it prematurely.