A full complement of whites for warm-weather sipping fills out our list this week, featuring two offbeat but fun, unpretentious wines from Lakewood Vineyards in the Finger Lakes. A racy Loire Valley sauvignon blanc, a low-calorie chardonnay from California and an organic viognier from Australia complete the package. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lakewood Vineyards Long Stem White 2020 StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars ) Finger Lakes, N.Y., $14

This zippy blend of vidal blanc and cayuga white, with a splash of riesling, delivers a lot of delicious fun for the price. Alcohol by volume: 11.7 percent. BW: 450 grams (Light).

Domaine Bellevue Touraine Sauvignon 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Loire Valley, France, $15

This is a perennial favorite of mine — minerally Loire Valley sauvignon blanc, tight and focused, with just a hint of peppery spice. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 450 grams (Light).

Kendall-Jackson Low Calorie Chardonnay 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

California, $16

Think of this as a slimmed-down cousin of Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve, one of the country’s favorite chardonnays. It’s got the same pineapple and peach flavors, but only 85 calories per 5-ounce serving. Compared to what? Well, we don’t have that on the label, but most wines tend to be around 110 to 120 calories, depending on the alcohol level. By reducing the alcohol to 9 percent, the winemakers have lowered the calories without a dramatic loss of flavor. Some stores may still have the 2020 vintage, labeled with the proprietary name Avant. ABV: 9 percent. BW: 450 grams (Light).

Lakewood Vineyards Bubbly Candeo 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Finger Lakes, N.Y., $18

When you want to turn a simple weekday into a celebration without busting out an expensive sparkling wine, reach for Bubbly Candeo. It’s made of cayuga white, a hybrid variety developed in the Finger Lakes. Slightly off-dry, it’s crisp and refreshing, with fruity flavors that pair well with sunshine and a smile. ABV: 10.1 percent. BW: 485 grams (Light).

Yalumba Viognier Made With Organic Grapes 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

South Australia, Australia, $20

Yalumba is a prolific producer of viognier, from its introductory Y Series up through the top-of-the-line Virgilius, meant to echo the benchmark wines of Condrieu in France’s Rhône Valley. They are all good. This organic bottling is redolent with aromas of jasmine and honeysuckle, backed up by flavors of peaches, apricots and ginger. Australian Certified Organic. Vegan. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 545 grams (Average).

