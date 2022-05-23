Hot dog recipes for all, including hot links and carrot dogs

Placeholder while article actions load

While a link nestled into a split bun or roll is a year-round staple in my diet, the frequency with which I consume hot dogs increases along with the temperature and sunlight of the warmer months. And though I love the simplicity of a squiggle of mustard on a wiener, variety is the spice of life and I like options, be it in the sausage itself or the condiments and other accoutrements adorning it.

As summer approaches, here’s a roundup of various hot dog and sausage recipes — including a vegetable alternative to the many plant-based options available — to enjoy as you bask in the warmth of the season. Suns out, buns out.

BLT Hot Dogs, above. One of summer’s favorite sandwiches gets the hot dog treatment in this recipe. In addition to the lettuce and tomato, this dish features an amped up mayonnaise flavored with spices, herbs and crisp pieces of bacon.

Grilled Hot Links With Chow-Chow. The spicy sausage is a great canvas for chow-chow, a relish traditionally made in the South. The chow-chow can be refrigerated for up to 1 month, so you can enjoy it with hot dogs and sausages for many meals to come.

Charred Carrot Dogs. Looking for a plant-based alternative to throw on a bun? Char (either on the grill or under the broiler) and steam carrots, and then peel off the skins. “They end up nicely cooked and lightly smoke-tinged, making them perfect for a cookout,” Joe Yonan writes.

Bratwurst Cooked the Right Way. Follow this recipe for braising bratwurst on the grill the next time you’re craving them. Bonus: You get buttery, beer-flavored onions to serve with the sausages.

Sheet-Pan Italian Sausage and Pepper Sandwiches. No grill? No problem! This recipe for Chicago-style Italian sausage sandwiches relies on the trusty sheet pan for a mostly hands-off meal.

