No-fry eggplant parm sandwiches are cheesy, saucy and built for two

In an effort to make our way through a massive freezer supply of meatballs that went in and then out of style with our son, my husband and I found ourselves eating a lot of meatball subs lately. As satisfying as these were, my mind kept flitting over to a close relative: Eggplant Parmesan.

I adore eggplant parmesan. But as someone who believes almost anything is better on bread, what I really pine for is eggplant parm sandwiches. Take me to an Italian deli or sub shop and it’s the first thing I’ll look for on the menu.

Now I know I can satisfy that craving at home, thanks to these Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches. They’re saucy, cheesy and messy in the best way possible — my kind of comfort. And for those interested in small-scale recipes, this one is designed for two people.

I started with a loose framework from the No-Fry Eggplant Parmesan recipe I shared a few years ago — namely, the no-fry part. The broiler is ideal for transforming rubbery eggplant slices into silken perfection in no time, with very little effort. Unlike the casserole, where I top the dish with a crunchy layer of panko breadcrumbs, I did think I might miss the breaded eggplant here. I decided to see whether I could accomplish that in a more streamlined format without going back to the skillet and the dreaded multistep dredging process (often flour, egg, breadcrumbs).

The answer was yes. Turns out you can get a pretty good facsimile of skillet-frying by broiling breaded eggplant slices on a well-oiled baking sheet. Also, you can do this all in a single batch, since the pan easily holds one sliced eggplant, the ideal amount for two sandwiches. Please don’t shy away from the amount of oil I recommend for the pan. It’s crucial to help prevent sticking and does almost fry the eggplant — you’ll see it bubbling away, which results in a beautiful golden crust. Take solace in the fact that not all of it will be absorbed (and the fact that this is probably an occasional dinner treat!).

I also realized that, at least for this dish, you don’t need to coat the eggplant in multiple ingredients, as it comes out of the oven from its first broiler stint moist enough to encourage the breadcrumb mixture to stick. And don’t fret if your breading is not picture-perfect. After all, we’re piling these in a roll with cheese and sauce, and as long as you get the flavor and modest crunch of the crumbs, the appearance is moot.

The other benefit of the mental gymnastics of working out the oven-fry method was that it freed up the stovetop for a quick tomato sauce. Made with canned crushed tomatoes, one of my pantry all-stars, it comes together in about 10 minutes. It’s just the right balance of sweet and tart, rich and bright.

In keeping with the architecture of eggplant parm, I build the sandwich in layers — bread, sauce, eggplant, Parmigiano-Reggiano, eggplant, sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano, mozzarella, bread. I keep the broiler for one last trick, melting the mozzarella or provolone into a gooey blanket that pulls the whole thing together.

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches

Want to jazz up or tweak the recipe to fit your needs? In the spirit of our Eat Voraciously newsletter by Daniela Galarza, here are a few suggestions:

Swap in your favorite nondairy cheeses to make the recipe vegan. Or pass on the cheese entirely.

Use canned diced tomatoes for a fresher-tasting, more rustic sauce.

Don’t want the breading? It’s easy to skip. After the 10 minutes of broiling on the first side, flip the eggplant and broil another 2 or 3 minutes, until the second side is lightly browned and the slices are soft.

Add a garlic bread component by brushing the sliced rolls with oil, then toasting until golden under the broiler. Rub a halved clove of garlic all over the surface of the toasted bread. You’ll taste the difference. (See VARIATION below.)

Stack some spicy pickled peppers into the sandwich for extra zing.

Turn this into a mini eggplant parm by layering the eggplant and sauce in a small baking dish. As with the sandwiches, top with the mozzarella and broil (assuming your dish is broiler-safe) until melted and bubbling.

Ingredients

For the eggplant

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more as needed

1 medium eggplant (1 pound), trimmed and sliced 1/2-inch thick

Pinch fine salt

Pinch freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup fine Italian breadcrumbs

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

For the sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

One (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Granulated sugar, to taste

For assembly

2 sub or hoagie rolls, halved lengthwise and toasted

2 tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, divided (may substitute vegan alternative)

Two (1-ounce) slices mozzarella or provolone (may substitute vegan alternative)

Step 1

Make the eggplant: Position a rack 4 to 6 inches from the broiler and preheat (use the high setting, if you have an option). Grease a large, rimmed baking sheet with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, spreading it evenly with a brush. Place the eggplant slices in a single layer on the baking sheet, rubbing them on the pan to make sure they’re fairly well-coated with the oil. Season the eggplant lightly with salt and pepper, flip and repeat with seasoning and rubbing them around in the oil. If the pan and bottoms of the eggplant are looking dry, add a bit more oil.

Step 2

Broil for 8 to 10 minutes, rotating the sheet from front to back halfway through, until the eggplant is soft and lightly browned in spots. Remove the pan from the oven and transfer the eggplant to a plate. Coat the pan with 2 tablespoons more oil.

Step 3

Make the sauce: While the eggplant is cooking, start the sauce. In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant but not browned, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Stir in the crushed tomatoes, salt and red pepper flakes, if using, then reduce the heat to medium-low, to maintain a gentle bubbling. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened somewhat and smells robust, about 10 minutes. Taste, and add more salt and sugar to taste, starting with a pinch, until you achieve your preferred flavor balance. Remove from the heat and reserve for assembly; you should have about 1 cup.

Step 4

Return to the eggplant: Combine the Italian and panko breadcrumbs in a large, shallow dish, such as a pie plate, along with a pinch each of salt and pepper, stirring until uniform. Dip each slice in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing it onto the eggplant to adhere. Flip once. It’s okay to pile a little extra on top even if it doesn’t look like it’s going to stick — it will brown nicely and stay on once it’s broiled. As you work, transfer the slices back to the baking sheet. Drizzle the remaining tablespoon of oil over the top of the eggplant; if you run out, use a little more as needed.

Step 5

Still on high, broil the eggplant until rich, golden brown and bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. The coating should be somewhat crisp, too, though don’t expect it to be exactly like skillet-fried eggplant. Flip the slices and broil again until golden brown, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a plate if you plan to use the baking sheet for assembly, below.

Step 6

Assemble the sandwiches: On a baking sheet or oven-safe plate, spread 1/4 cup of sauce on the bottom half of each roll. (Feel free to use less if you want your sandwich less saucy. Any extra sauce is great for dipping or as a pizza topping.) Shingle a quarter of the eggplant on top of each sauced roll, 3 to 4 slices. Sprinkle 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Parmigiano-Reggiano on each sandwich, followed by another layer with the remaining eggplant, another 1/4 cup sauce and the remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano. Tear each slice of mozzarella or provolone in half and arrange the pieces on top of the sandwiches, covering as much of the sauce as possible.

Step 7

Place the open-face sandwiches under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove from the oven and finish the sandwiches with the top halves of the rolls. Cut in half and serve.

VARIATION: Slice the rolls open and brush the interior sides with olive oil. Broil on high, cut sides up, until the bread is golden and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the oven and rub the toasted surfaces with a clove of garlic. Then, assemble sandwiches as directed above.

Nutrition Information

Ingredients are too variable for a meaningful analysis, due to the amount of olive oil that may be used and absorbed.

From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

