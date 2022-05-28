8 recipes to use tortilla chips, including nachos, salads and muffins

Truth be told, I don’t need to do much more to a bag of tortilla chips than open it and start munching. Salsa is always good, of course, if I have a jar or the energy to get it out of the fridge.

Still, it can be hard to feel motivated to do much more than that. But you should! Tortilla chips are more versatile than many snackers like me may realize. And who hasn’t gotten a big bag (or two or three) for a party and then not known what to do with all the extras? Well, here are a bunch of possibilities to consider from our archives.