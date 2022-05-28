Skip to main content
8 recipes to use tortilla chips, including nachos, salads and muffins

By
May 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Truth be told, I don’t need to do much more to a bag of tortilla chips than open it and start munching. Salsa is always good, of course, if I have a jar or the energy to get it out of the fridge.

Still, it can be hard to feel motivated to do much more than that. But you should! Tortilla chips are more versatile than many snackers like me may realize. And who hasn’t gotten a big bag (or two or three) for a party and then not known what to do with all the extras? Well, here are a bunch of possibilities to consider from our archives.

Tortilla Chip Muffins With Honey Butter, above. I’m calling this the most unexpected option in this roundup. These gluten-free muffins use 3/4 cup of crushed chips to give you something akin to cornmeal vibes, with even more texture.

Turn those crumbs at the bottom of the bag into the top of your meal

Chilaquiles. You can enjoy this combination of chips and salsa verde at any time of day, though I particularly appreciate it with eggs for breakfast or brunch. See also Chilaquiles Verdes With Squash and White Beans.

A big-batch salsa verde is the key to a week of dinners — chilaquiles, enchiladas and more

Tex-Mex Migas. Eggs also play a starring roll in this dish. The chips are used as a topping with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, avocado and cilantro.

How to manage — or even conquer! — your cilantro hatred

Buffalo Chickpea Nachos. Here’s a vegan dish designed to be devoured by a group on game day — or any day. See also El Rey Nachos, Black Bean and Chorizo Nachos and Hot-Cold Nacho Wreath.

The perfect nachos: A step-by-step guide

Inside-Out Tacos. If you’re looking for a lighter alternative to hard-shell tacos, follow Ellie Krieger’s lead by serving the filling inside lettuce leaves, with a scattering of crushed tortilla chips on top.

How to build better tacos at home, from the tortillas to the toppings

Cumin Beans With Tomatillo and Chips. “This vegetarian main dish is like if a seven-layer dip got a makeover in the produce aisle,” says cookbook author Ali Slagle. The blend of flavors and textures makes for enticing eating.

Corn, Radish, Tomato and Tortilla Chip Salad. Thanks to the chips and fresh kernels, you’ll get a double dose of corn in this salad I’d be happy to eat as a main course on a warm summer day.

Chipotle-Garlic Chopped Salad. This recipe uses sweet potato chips in a homage to Tex-Mex cuisine. A lot of the elements can be prepped in advance for simpler day-of assembly.

