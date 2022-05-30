5 of our best coleslaw recipes for cool, crunchy summer sides

Placeholder while article actions load

With all of the outdoor eating on the horizon, coleslaw is likely in your future. The best versions of this cabbage salad offer a cool reprieve on a hot day, are full of texture and are brimming with acidity and tang, making them particularly satisfying alongside rich grilled and barbecued meats.

Here are five excellent coleslaws that could grace your table or picnic blanket this spring and summer.

Not seeing anything that piques your interest? Head to the Recipe Finder and search “coleslaw” or “slaw” (generally used for non-cabbage versions) to see more options.

Tri-Cabbage Coleslaw, above. This recipe is packed with as much flavor as color thanks to an array of bright vegetables, fresh herbs, ginger, lemongrass and a soy sauce and sesame oil dressing.

Apple Fennel Slaw. From food writer and private chef Angela Davis, this refreshing slaw includes fennel and apple in addition to cabbage, which makes it an especially great complement for pork.

Red Cabbage and Fennel Slaw With Sunflower Seeds. In this recipe, Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger dresses red cabbage with a tangy-sweet vinaigrette and adds toasted sesame seeds for a nutty crunch.

“Instant” Coleslaw. While many coleslaw recipe instructions call for a short rest before serving, this version from cookbook author and pastry expert Nick Malgieri can be enjoyed right away. It’s dressed with apple cider vinaigrette, sour cream and mayo.

New Classic Coleslaw. Here’s another recipe from Krieger, in which she updates the classic slaw with a “fresh twist that makes it more healthful. Rather than the heaps of mayonnaise of an old-fashioned slaw, the dressing gets much of its creaminess from Greek yogurt with just a little mayo added for optimal richness,” Krieger writes.

