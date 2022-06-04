Skip to main content
7 strawberry dessert recipes, including cakes, crisps and souffle

By
June 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Dorie Greenspan’s Cornmeal Skillet Cake With Strawberries. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
This is the time of year when I tend to buy farmers market strawberries by the quart and then eat them by the bowl. I just can’t get enough.

If you buy more than you can immediately consume, go a little wild picking fruit on a farm or just want to mix up your routine, here’s a collection of recipes from our archives for baked goods that make the most of strawberries.

Dorie Greenspan’s Cornmeal Skillet Cake With Strawberries, above. This riff on strawberry shortcake features a lemony cornmeal cake baked in a cast-iron skillet. The strawberries are halved and very lightly tossed with sugar to help coax out their juices.

Strawberry Roasted Rhubarb Crisp. A classic pairing of tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries stars in this recipe that requires less sugar. Make it gluten-free by using almond meal instead of flour, as well as certified gluten-free oats.

Strawberry and Pistachio Olive Oil Cake. Here’s a lovely gluten-free dessert that employs fine cornmeal or polenta to bulk up the batter, along with ground pistachios. Strawberries go into the cake, as well as on top for garnish.

Creamy Roasted Strawberry Phyllo Triangles. These sweet little turnovers are a great way to turn store-bought phyllo dough into something elegant. Firmer grocery store strawberries are better in this preparation, as they won’t be too juicy for the filling.

Strawberry Cake. Strawberries turn the frosting of this yellow layer cake a pretty pink.

Strawberry Souffle. Looking for a dessert to test your baking skills and wow your friends? Try this souffle, which is studded with diced strawberries.

No-Bake Oat Bars With Strawberries. Twist! These don’t actually require you to turn on the oven. Instead, layers of mashed and then sliced strawberries are placed on top of a base made in the food processor with oats, dates and macadamia nuts.

