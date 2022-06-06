5 fast vegan recipes to add to your weeknight dinner rotation

At the end of a busy workday, making dinner is the last thing I want to do. Far too often, I order food for delivery, but the cost of doing so can add up quickly. From experience, I’ve learned that just a little effort on my part can lead to a delicious meal from scratch and the satisfaction of knowing I accomplished one small adult task that day. I’ve also found that some of my quickest meals just so happen to be vegan, which I value as an omnivore who wants to be mindful about the consumption of animal products. If you ever find yourself in the same boat of needing to put dinner on the table fast, here are a few vegan recipes for nachos, tacos, noodles and more that are packed full of flavor and ready in 30 minutes or less.
Not seeing a recipe you like? Head to the Recipe Finder and click “fast” and “meatless” for more options.
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwiches, above. Ideal for summer nights, this saucy sandwich features jackfruit with barbecue sauce and a cool, crisp coleslaw — with extra crunch from peanuts — on top.
Garlicky Broccoli and Beans With Pesto. Pesto is the sauce of the summer. Here, a cheeseless version adds tons of flavor to a quick-cooking skillet of beans, broccoli, zucchini and cherry tomatoes.
Avocado Tacos With Black Bean Pico de Gallo. Aside from warming the tortillas, there isn’t any cooking involved in this recipe. Pico de gallo can require a bit of chopping, but you can throw it in a food processor to speed up this already quick dish even further.
Spicy Peanut Soba Noodles With Green Beans. The pantry can be a lifesaver when it comes to getting food on the table without much effort, and this recipe surely fits the bill. It calls for green beans, but feel free to use whatever vegetables you have on hand.
Buffalo Chickpea Nachos. Yes, you should have nachos for dinner. This recipe features Buffalo chickpeas for a tangy, spicy kick — just be sure to use the right hot sauce so you don’t set your mouth on fire.