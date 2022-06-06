5 fast vegan recipes to add to your weeknight dinner rotation

At the end of a busy workday, making dinner is the last thing I want to do. Far too often, I order food for delivery, but the cost of doing so can add up quickly. From experience, I’ve learned that just a little effort on my part can lead to a delicious meal from scratch and the satisfaction of knowing I accomplished one small adult task that day. I’ve also found that some of my quickest meals just so happen to be vegan, which I value as an omnivore who wants to be mindful about the consumption of animal products. If you ever find yourself in the same boat of needing to put dinner on the table fast, here are a few vegan recipes for nachos, tacos, noodles and more that are packed full of flavor and ready in 30 minutes or less.