Strawberry Pretzel Salad 12 to 16 servings Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While calling this a salad might be a bit confusing, this retro dessert is a crowd favorite. It’s essentially a pretzel crust with a no-bake cheesecake filling topped with strawberries and fruit-flavored gelatin. This light, salty-sweet confection is perfect for summer gatherings. The recipe calls for fresh strawberries, but you can use frozen, thawed and drained fruit, if necessary, or even try a different fruit to make this your own.

Active time: 20 mins; Total time: 20 mins, plus at least 5 hours’ cooling and chilling

MAKE AHEAD: The pretzel crust can be baked up to 1 day in advance. Let cool completely, cover and store at room temperature.

Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

For the pretzel crust

8 ounces (227 grams) pretzel sticks

¼ cup (50 grams) granulated sugar

12 tablespoons (1½ sticks/170 grams) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

For the cream cheese filling

8 ounces (227 grams) cream cheese, preferably Philadelphia brand, at room temperature

½ cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (may substitute with almond extract, Grand Marnier, kirschwasser or balsamic vinegar)

2 cups (480 milliliters) cold heavy cream

For the strawberry topping

2 (3-ounce/85-gram) boxes strawberry flavored gelatin, such as Jell-O brand

2 cups (480 milliliters) boiling water

1 pound (454 grams) fresh strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

Make the crust: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.

In a food processor, pulse the pretzels and sugar until coarsely ground. Add the melted butter and pulse until combined. Transfer the pretzel mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and, using the bottom of a measuring cup, press into an even layer. Bake for about 10 minutes, until the crust is fragrant and just beginning to brown around the edges. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool slightly, about 20 minutes.

Make the cream cheese filling: Clean out the food processor. Add the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla and process until smooth, about 5 seconds. Add the heavy cream, pulse a few times and then process until thickened, about 30 seconds. Do not over process. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cooled crust, making sure to go all the way to the edges of the pan to completely cover the pretzels. Refrigerate until set, 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Make the strawberry topping: While the cream cheese is setting, place the strawberry gelatin in a large liquid measuring cup or a medium bowl. Add the boiling water and whisk until the gelatin is dissolved. Refrigerate, uncovered, until it cools to at least 70 degrees, about 30 minutes. (It may start to thicken slightly, but do not let it fully set.)

Assemble the dessert: Scatter the sliced strawberries over the cream cheese filling and pour the strawberry gelatin over them. Refrigerate uncovered until firmly set, at least 4 hours and up to overnight. Cut into rectangles and serve chilled.

Nutrition | Per serving (one 2-by-3-inch slice), based on 16: 333 calories, 3 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 25 g fat, 15 g saturated fat, 79 mg cholesterol, 257 mg sodium, 1 g dietary fiber, 13 g sugar

Recipe tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to food@washpost.com

