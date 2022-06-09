Placeholder while article actions load

In our new format, we will present wines across a range of prices. Each week will feature an “affordable” wine priced at $15 or less, a “value” at $15 to $30, and a “splurge” at $30 and up. We will continue to spotlight “great values” in all ranges that deliver exceptional quality for their price. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

This week’s recommendations include a racy chardonnay from Chile’s Casablanca Valley, a white Côtes du Rhône that smells like a springtime garden and an elegant pinot noir from a leading Northern California winemaker.

GREAT VALUE

Albamar Estate Series Chardonnay 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Casablanca Valley, Chile, $12

Rich and fleshy, this chardonnay has enough racy acidity to keep it together. An appealing floral note accents ripe peach and apricot flavors. The Casablanca Valley, northwest of the capital, Santiago, sees the cooling benefits of the Pacific Ocean, making it a good region for chardonnay and pinot noir, especially. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 410 grams (Light). Imported by Global Vineyard Importers, Berkeley, Calif. Distributed locally by Constantine Wines and Virginia Imports.

GREAT VALUE

Chateau Saint-Nabor Côtes du Rhône Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Rhône Valley, France, $16

Advertisement

White wines from the Côtes du Rhône often are flabby and boring, lacking acidity. This rendition from Chateau Saint-Nabor is taut and focused. It offers aromas and flavors of jasmine, honeysuckle, lemongrass, zest and surprising complexity for a wine in this price range. I wrote about this winery’s chardonnay before; the Côtes du Rhône blanc is one to look out for. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 505 grams (Average).

Imported by Marquee Selections, Kansas City, Mo. Distributed locally by DMV.

GLF by Greg La Follette Pinot Noir 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

North Coast, Calif., $36

Greg La Follette was the palate behind the initial wines from Flowers, in what is now known as the West Sonoma Coast, as well as DeLoach and his own La Follette Wines, a brand he sold a few years ago. He now makes wines as Alquimista Cellars and under the GLF and Marchelle labels. Here he draws upon his contacts and experience making wines from some top vineyards in Sonoma and Mendocino counties to produce an elegant pinot noir with depth and finesse. Simply delicious. ABV: 14.2 percent. BW: 480 grams (Light).

GLFWines.com. Distributed locally by SAWM Imports, Richmond.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

GiftOutline Gift Article