If things had gone according to plan, St. James would have opened last fall and Jeanine Prime and her brother, chef Peter Prime, would be splitting their time between Cane, their popular Trinidadian outpost in Northeast Washington, and their more upscale venture on 14th Street NW. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Instead, St. James rolled out in May with Jeanine as its sole owner and two chefs — Mexican-born Alfredo Romero Contreras and El Salvador native Emma Hernandez — watching over the kitchen. Chef Prime, meanwhile, is now fully engaged as a partner in Bammy’s, another source for island food, in Navy Yard.

Copy all that? The pandemic has a way of messing up good intentions. The important thing to keep in mind is that Washington has another place to tackle jerk wings and accras, which can be washed back with serious rum-fueled drinks in a two-story dining room designed with the owner’s native Trinidad in mind.

“When I go back home, I’m struck by the lushness,” says Prime. “You see green everywhere.” You see green everywhere at the light-filled St. James, too: in the shiny front of the bar, on the plant-filled shelves behind it, and atop the plates that crowd your table as you make your way through the menu, especially callaloo, the moss-colored soup, thick with spinach and collards, cooked with coconut milk and garnished with sweet crab. As fate would have it, Prime’s landlord is from Trinidad, too.

Don’t expect a hushed evening. St. James is named for the energetic nightlife district in Port of Spain, Trinidad’s capital, an attribute captured in the dining room’s buzz as the night wears on. (If you haven’t noticed, quiet restaurants have gone the way of pay phones.) The energy of Trinidadian street vendors is also “inspiration for our style of service,” says Prime, whose youthful waiters do a nice job of describing the small plates that make up the menu.

Their eyes light up approvingly when you say “jerk wings.” Your tongue will thank you later. St. James immerses its wings overnight in “green seasoning” — a sassy blend of culantro, oregano, thyme, scallions, lime and garlic — and jerk spices before cooking them in a smoker for several hours. The resulting stack is so soft, the succulent chicken barely clings to the bones.

I’ll be frank. I was originally dismayed to hear that Peter Prime, whose work at the aptly named (but since shuttered) Spark I first crushed on, wouldn’t be part of St. James. In collaboration with Jeanine Prime, however, her chefs are bringing admirable finesse to much of the menu. Hernandez, 30, cooked with Peter Prime at Sparks, helped open Cane and spent time in the pastry shop at the late and regal Punjab Grill. Contreras, 39, is a veteran of the esteemed Fiola Mare in Georgetown.

Resist ordering your entire meal at once if you can. The food flies out of the kitchen and is sometimes held aloft in the dining room as diners scramble to clear the jetway, er, table, for incoming plates. Certain arrivals deserve leisurely appreciation, dishes including pork pow, slightly chewy Chinese steamed buns filled with juicy crumbled pork and lit with habanero sauce. Or the aforementioned callaloo, whose surface of red oil hints at the cayenne punch to come and whose body is deeper for a splash of oxtail juice.

The appetizer that best addresses “Modern Caribbean,” the restaurant’s tagline, is salt cod crudo, lightly cured black cod that’s sliced into firm white ribbons and displayed on a black plate decorated with vivid dollops of yellow, orange and pastel green purees. The fun is auditioning the purees and testing your limits. The colors more or less follow traffic indicators. Green is a go with avocado, yellow tastes of curry and onions, and orange stops you from tasting anything but the fire of Scotch bonnet chiles for a few moments. (Ouch. I love it!)

An ocean of rum, mostly from family-run producers in the Caribbean, dominates the bar, headlined by Glendon Hartley, the founder of Service Bar on U Street and the son of West Indian immigrants. His signature cocktail is Pineapple Chow, starring Angostura White Oak Trinidadian rum, a floral, grassy and citrusy base for a drink that blends fresh pineapple juice, lime and culantro, an herb similar to, but more pungent than, cilantro. The pale yellow libation is finished with a crack of black pepper and proves easy to sip through dinner.

There’s more where that came from; St. James stocks about 50 rums. Hartley channels his mother’s and grandmother’s cooking with a pleasantly vegetal rum punch flavored with passion fruit liqueur, lemon, mint and, most important, bell pepper, its bite and floral note reminiscent of youthful meals past.

Clearly, St. James wants you to try its cocktails, because the alcoholic alternatives are fewer than 10 wines and beers — total.

Rum isn’t limited to the bar. The spirit is also used to color and sweeten the gravy for the brown stew chicken, another small plate to consider. The sauce, a combination of soy sauce, tomato paste and butter, is intense and delicious.

A few dishes could use more attention. The nubby aloo pies have so little of their promised potato stuffing, you wonder if someone forget to fill the packets of fried bread. And the fist of grilled oxtail, while glossy and scattered with colorful chiles, goes down like roast beef that overstayed its welcome in the oven.

The staff is eager to please, checking in like helicopter parents. Some diners like the fussing. Others could use less circling. However you vote, the enthusiasm feels genuine.

The showstopper, similar to an Indian thali, is designed for a group: a spread of braised beef, goat, smoky garlicky eggplant and curry-seasoned chickpeas arranged in little bowls of a platter and accompanied by flaky paratha, which you tear off and use to scoop bites and mop sauces. The beef, soft from low, slow cooking, benefits from the house green seasoning and a hit of culantro. The goat, cooked similarly, is sharpened with ginger and garlic.

You’re on restaurant row on 14th Street. But a feast like this puts you close to surf and sun and sand.

St. James

2017 14th St. NW. 202-627-2981. stjames-dc.com. Open: Indoor dining 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Prices: Appetizers $10 to $30, main courses $16 to $60 (for paratha platter). Sound check: 84 decibels/Extremely loud. Accessibility: No barriers at entrance; restrooms are ADA-compliant. Pandemic protocols: Staff members are not required to wear masks or be vaccinated.

