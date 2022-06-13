Father’s Day recipes inspired by some of our favorite TV dads

Placeholder while article actions load

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and this year we decided to highlight recipes to honor some of our favorite television dads, past and present. Perhaps the characters and series included here remind you of your own father or bring up memories the two of you shared watching them. Or maybe this is just a fun exercise to think about all of the food scenes Homer has had on “The Simpsons.” Either way, let these recipes serve as inspiration for what to cook — or have someone cook for you — this Father’s Day.

Not seeing what you want? Head to the Recipe Finder to search for more inspiration.

Al Bundy from “Married... with Children” — Anthony Bourdain’s Boeuf Bourguignon, above. Peg Bundy was a housewife of leisure, known more for eating bonbons than preparing a meal for her family. In this clip, Al boasts about a nonexistent “beef stew made from scratch” to try to confront his heckling neighbors, so I figured he would enjoy a bowl of this classic French one to celebrate the day.

Uncle Phil from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” — Essential Mashed Potatoes. Though Hillary is a food influencer in the reimagined version of this series, it’s Uncle Phil who is the food-loving character in the original. Thanksgiving is his favorite meal, and of all of the typical items on the holiday plate, it’s the “pillowy mounds of mashed potatoes” that stand out most to me.

Bob Belcher from “Bob’s Burgers” — ‘Italian’ Burgers. The name of this show alone tells you what type of recipe the patriarch of the Belcher family would enjoy. But what type? In my limited viewings thus far, I’ve enjoyed the creative specialty burgers on offer at the family’s restaurant, so I figured Bob would want a burger that’s not the norm, too, and this one with crispy prosciutto, mushrooms and Taleggio seems to fit the bill.

Sandy Cohen from “The O.C.” — Best-of Bagels. Deemed an "artist with cream cheese” by his wife, this California dad is more than happy to "teach you how to schmear.” And what better canvas than this reader-favorite bagel recipe?

Hank Hill from “King of the Hill” — Seared, Slow-Roasted Steak. Hank is an expert at the grill who loves his steaks medium-rare. But if you’re more of a steak novice and want a foolproof way to get a rosy, medium-rare throughout, this two-pronged method from “Modernist Cuisine at Home” is here to the rescue.

Carl Winslow from “Family Matters” — Whole-Lemon Tart. In the first season of this ’90s sitcom, viewers learn of the Winslow secret family recipe that has been passed down through the men in the family for generations. Looking to make a profit, they agree to sell it to a local restaurant that places an order for 12,000. Naturally, calamity ensues. But if you’re looking to make just one delectable lemon tart, this recipe fits the bill.

