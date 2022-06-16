The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

This $13 fruit-forward red wine is built for everyday drinking

June 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
FROM LEFT: Two Birds One Stone 2020 Rouge; Domaine des Herbauges Eléon’Or Rosé 2021; and DeLille Cellars Chaleur Blanc 2019. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)
A tasty and versatile red ideal for casual dining leads our lineup this week. We also have an outstanding rosé from the Loire Valley and a luxurious white from Washington state that’s worth a splurge for special occasions.

GREAT VALUE

Two Birds One Stone Rouge 2020

(2.5 stars)

Vin de France, $13

The clean, simple front and back labels don’t tell us much about this wine, other than the government-mandated alcohol level, the importer name and, of course, the health warnings. But there’s a story here, similar to many in today’s wine world: Winemaker Marilyn Lasserre worked in South America, South Africa and Australia before returning to her native France to make wine. She settled in the southwest, a traditional, though not celebrated, wine region, where she crafts wines under the Two Birds One Stone label intended for everyday dinner drinking. The line includes a white from ugni blanc and colombard and a rosé from cinsault. The red is carignan, made in an international style: fruit-forward, with tart-sweet flavors of dried cranberries, but also a deep-rooted acidity that keeps the wine grounded. This should appeal to zinfandel fans. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 415 grams (Light).

Imported by Wine Circle Imports, Atlanta. Distributed locally by Le Storie Wines, Richmond.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine des Herbauges Eléon’Or Rosé 2021

(3 stars)

Loire Valley, France, $17

This scintillating rosé is a blend of gamay, grolleau noir and grolleau gris, so there’s a good chance you can strike a grape variety or two off your list of wines you want to try. You won’t regret trying this. Bright flavors of fresh-picked strawberries, rhubarb and mint dance around the glass and your palate. This wine is fun, with a smile or three in every bottle. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 555 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Lanterna Distributors, Baltimore.

DeLille Cellars Chaleur Blanc 2019

(3.5 stars)

Columbia Valley, Wash., $36

A leading winery from Washington’s Columbia Valley brings us this Bordeaux-style white blend of sauvignon blanc and sémillon. There’s a lot going on here, in the glass and on the palate. Expect flavors of ripe peaches and apricots, with herbal accents of basil and mint. Aging in French oak barrels gives the wine extra body and a creme brulée decadence. ABV: 13.7 percent. BW: 510 grams (Average).

Available from DeLille Cellars. Distributed locally by Breakthru Beverage Group.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

