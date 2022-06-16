The clean, simple front and back labels don’t tell us much about this wine, other than the government-mandated alcohol level, the importer name and, of course, the health warnings. But there’s a story here, similar to many in today’s wine world: Winemaker Marilyn Lasserre worked in South America, South Africa and Australia before returning to her native France to make wine. She settled in the southwest, a traditional, though not celebrated, wine region, where she crafts wines under the Two Birds One Stone label intended for everyday dinner drinking. The line includes a white from ugni blanc and colombard and a rosé from cinsault. The red is carignan, made in an international style: fruit-forward, with tart-sweet flavors of dried cranberries, but also a deep-rooted acidity that keeps the wine grounded. This should appeal to zinfandel fans. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 415 grams (Light).