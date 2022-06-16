A tasty and versatile red ideal for casual dining leads our lineup this week. We also have an outstanding rosé from the Loire Valley and a luxurious white from Washington state that’s worth a splurge for special occasions.
Imported by Wine Circle Imports, Atlanta. Distributed locally by Le Storie Wines, Richmond.
Domaine des Herbauges Eléon’Or Rosé 2021
Loire Valley, France, $17
This scintillating rosé is a blend of gamay, grolleau noir and grolleau gris, so there’s a good chance you can strike a grape variety or two off your list of wines you want to try. You won’t regret trying this. Bright flavors of fresh-picked strawberries, rhubarb and mint dance around the glass and your palate. This wine is fun, with a smile or three in every bottle. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 555 grams (Average).
Imported and distributed locally by Lanterna Distributors, Baltimore.
DeLille Cellars Chaleur Blanc 2019
Columbia Valley, Wash., $36
A leading winery from Washington’s Columbia Valley brings us this Bordeaux-style white blend of sauvignon blanc and sémillon. There’s a lot going on here, in the glass and on the palate. Expect flavors of ripe peaches and apricots, with herbal accents of basil and mint. Aging in French oak barrels gives the wine extra body and a creme brulée decadence. ABV: 13.7 percent. BW: 510 grams (Average).
Available from DeLille Cellars. Distributed locally by Breakthru Beverage Group.
