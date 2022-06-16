The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Have questions about dining out? Ask our food critic.

By
Updated June 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT|Published June 16, 2022 at 5:14 p.m. EDT
Every Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET, Tom Sietsema answers your quetions about dining out. (For The Washington Post)
Placeholder while article actions load

Thanks for joining my every-Wednesday-at-11 a.m. dining discussion. I’m here to answer your restaurant-related questions and solve your dining dilemmas, like how to best switch tables in the middle of a meal or what to do if the server doesn’t pour all the contents of a bottle of wine.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

I like to keep the format broad and open; recent Q&As have touched on tales of misbehaving dogs, how best to switch tables and when to let restaurants know about dietary restrictions.

Got an etiquette question? Want to know where to find a favorite dish? Or where to eat in another city? I aim to field those questions, too, occasionally with an assist from some of the smart chatters who frequent this hour-long discussion.

Meet me here Wednesday at 11 a.m. Eastern. You can find all of my reviews and past Q&As here.

Send us your question below. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Loading...