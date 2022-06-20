4 refreshing iced tea recipes to sip all summer long

There always seemed to be a pitcher of iced tea in my refrigerator throughout the summers of my youth. Sweet tea, to be specific. It was a favorite of my dad’s that soon became a favorite of mine. At some point I became responsible for making the next pitcher, and over time I perfected my method (eight to 10 bags of black tea steeped in just a couple cups of hot water, adding the sugar while still hot so it dissolves and then topping with cold water to dilute). Eventually, I began experimenting with other types of tea and even unsweetened (gasp!) versions, which opened up my eyes to the wide world of iced teas and all the ways that it can quench one’s thirst on a hot day.