5 summer roll and cold noodle bowl recipes to beat the heat

A refreshing noodle salad or summer roll can perk you up during the hottest months of the year. Fresh herbs, pickled carrots and cucumbers, and a protein such as tofu or shrimp are typical for these chilled bowls and rolls, but you can customize them based on the ingredients in your pantry and fridge.

Cold vermicelli noodles can be easily taken on the go. Wet a sheet or two of rice paper, fill it with veggies, protein and quickly cooked noodles, and wrap it into a handheld summer roll.

As this summer heats up, chill out with these five recipes for cold noodle bowls and summer rolls. Our Recipe Finder contains many more noodle and summer roll recipes, so look there for more inspiration.

Vietnamese Cold Summer Rolls, above. What’s a splashy summer without these crisp, bite-size rolls? These cold, refreshing snacks make excellent picnic finger foods and school meals. If you are short on time or ingredients, you can fill the rolls with as few as two ingredients. But if time is on your side, stuff them with all your favorite vegetables and proteins for a colorful, versatile bite.

Vietnamese Rice Noodle Salad. By now, you’ve likely tasted, or at least heard of, pho — the crown jewel of Vietnamese noodle soups. The lesser-known cousin of pho is bun ga nuong, a Vietnamese rice noodle salad drizzled with nuoc cham, a chili-garlic fish sauce that goes on everything. This salad, made with either chicken or tofu, makes a great meal on the go.

Vermicelli Noodles With Turmeric and Tofu. Turmeric adds a rich yellow color and a slight peppery flavor to these slippery noodles. The recipe calls for the noodles to be served hot, but they’re just as good served cold on a warm day.

Colorful Summer Rolls with Dipping Sauce. Just as important as the summer roll filling is the dipping sauce. A classic peanut sauce can be a crowd-pleaser. But if you shy away from peanuts, opt for the fish sauce condiment featured with this recipe, which adds a spicy tang.

Spicy Peanut Noodles. Cold peanut noodles are perfect for a hot day. If you prefer chunky peanut butter or avoid spice, the recipe is easy to riff on.

