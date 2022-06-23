This classic frozen margarita recipe hits all the right notes

Placeholder while article actions load

A classic of summer sipping, this frozen margarita recipe follows the template of our Customizable Frozen Cocktail Formula. We recommend chilling all your ingredients and using richer simple syrup to reduce the amount of added water and help keep your slushie slushy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A silver (blanco) tequila is best suited here. You don’t need to garnish the glass, but Tajin spice or any chile-lime salt on the rim would be a delicious and colorful addition.

Make Ahead: The rich simple syrup needs to be prepared about 1 hour before you plan to serve cocktails, and refrigerated.

Storage Notes: Refrigerate the rich simple syrup for up to 2 months.

Ingredients

For the rich simple syrup

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup water

For the drink

10 ounces ice

3 1/2 ounces silver/blanco tequila

1 1/2 ounces triple sec

2 ounces fresh lime juice

2 ounces rich simple syrup

Step 1

Make the rich simple syrup: In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine the sugar and water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Once the sugar has dissolved and the syrup has been boiling for about 30 seconds, remove from the heat and let cool completely. Transfer to a clean bottle, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. You should have a scant 2 cups of syrup.

Step 2

Make the drink: At least 30 minutes before serving drinks, chill your glassware and ingredients – sweetener and juice in the refrigerator; glassware and spirits in the freezer.

Step 3

Crush your ice in advance, if possible — if you have a refrigerator that makes crushed ice, the smaller pieces will be easier on your blender and your drink will reach proper consistency faster with less melt.

Step 4

In a blender, combine the ice, tequila, lime juice and rich simple syrup and process just until it doesn’t sound “crunchy” anymore and you don’t hear any big chunks of ice hitting the blades. (The “smoothie” setting on more advanced machines works well, but you may not need to let it finish its cycle. Stop the blender as soon as the mixture reaches the right consistency to reduce melting before service.)

Remove the glasses from the freezer, divide the mixture between them and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (10 ounces)

Calories: 244; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 1 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 25 g; Protein: 0 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.

Tested by M. Carrie Allan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

