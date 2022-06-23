Placeholder while article actions load

Sometimes, you just need some fizz to brighten your mood. Well, have I got some inexpensive bubbles for you — a delicious cava from Spain that tastes like a bowl of berries in your glass. For dinner, two more whites: a muscadet from the Loire Valley that cries out for seafood and an outstanding expression of mountain terroir from Argentina with a surprising grape. Don’t let sticker shock deter you from this worthy splurge.

The Zuccardi family makes a wide array of wines with their Santa Julia winery near the city of Mendoza and their newer space-age Familia Zuccardi winery farther south in the high-altitude Andean foothills of the Uco Valley. The quality and value is consistently high across the range. Poligonos is a series aimed at expressing various terroirs of the Uco Valley. These districts — Gualtallary, Tupungato, San Pablo and Paraje Altamira, where the winery is located, represent the alluvial fans created as the Andes were formed eons ago. The Zuccardis and others have been exploring these districts to demonstrate Mendoza’s potential for world-class, high-altitude wines. A map of the Uco Valley with these subregions demarcated resembles a polygon, thus the name. Most of the Poligonos wines are malbec, unsurprising as it is Mendoza’s main red grape, and you could spend a glorious (if expensive) evening tasting and comparing the various Poligonos malbecs and trying to decipher the Uco Valley. There are also some fantastic cabernet francs and a few whites, including this amazing verdejo. Best known for the white wines of Rueda, in Spain, verdejo typically offers a pleasant if not profound alternative to chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. Here in the San Pablo district of the Uco Valley, third-generation winemaker Sebastián Zuccardi has crafted a masterpiece with firm acidity that seems to come from the stones left by retreating glaciers, an orchard of fruit flavors kissed by the intense high-altitude sunlight, and an energy directly from the mountains. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 570 grams (Average).