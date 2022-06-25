7 recipes for wraps that are filling, portable and fun to eat

Placeholder while article actions load

There’s something inherently fun and casual about a handheld meal, and wraps are no exception. Take them on the go in your lunchbox, pack them in a pretty basket to enjoy outside or eat them while having a living room picnic in front of the television (to my kid, this is the height of luxury).

One of the other great things about wraps is how versatile they are. You can put any kind of filling in them, including meat, vegetables and spreads. For the outside, consider pitas, lavash and tortillas. Below you’ll find an array of wrap recipes from our archives, which you can make as written or mix and match to build your ideal roll-up.

Greek Chicken Wrap, above. I’ve made this recipe a bunch of times, and it’s a winner. You’ll get the full takeout souvlaki vibe when you use a large, soft pita as the wrap.

Avocado and White Bean Salad Wraps. The base of this meatless meal is a simple white bean mash that uses canned or home-cooked beans. It’s a great wrap for tucking into your lunch bag to bring to the office.

Mediterranean Pinwheels. These kid-friendly pinwheels use only four ingredients: goat cheese or hummus, tortillas, roasted red peppers and dried dill. The wrap variation designed for adults adds mashed chickpeas and fresh herbs.

Tortilla Egg Wraps. One of our most popular recipes from 2020 is a quick, clever wrap from “Great British Baking Show” winner Nadiya Hussain. It’s assembled in a skillet and then rolled before eating.

Hummus Wraps With Grilled Zucchini and Dukkah. You’ll get a variety of crunchy, creamy and crisp textures in this vegetarian wrap starring the Middle Eastern seed and spice blend known as dukkah.

French Dip Pinwheels. Here’s a dish that walks the balance between elegant and relaxed, in which “thinly sliced, lean steak, garlicky mushrooms and fresh spinach are rolled into a whole grain wrap,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger says. Bonus: It’s made in one skillet.

Plantain Wraps With Tangy Black Bean Spread. Canned beans make another appearance, this time in a spiced spread paired with hefty fried plantains.

