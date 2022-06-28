Creamy goat cheese dip will upgrade your snack board

Placeholder while article actions load

Snack boards have become an art form, or maybe even a competitive sport, with images of elaborate, decoratively laid feasts popping up regularly on Instagram. 8 no-cook recipes to keep you and your kitchen cool So, consider this elegant, creamy cheese dip as a centerpiece for your next snack board. What could be more perfect for summer gatherings? They are casual but look visually impressive, and don’t require any cooking, which allows the host to show off a little without working too hard.

While snack boards are more varied than the traditional charcuterie arrangements from which they stem, as far as I can tell, most are still centered on meat and cheese. The opportunity is ripe to branch out further, to add more color, more crunch, to build them to accommodate a spectrum of dietary needs and preferences by shifting their focus toward plants, such as seasonal fresh and dried fruit, raw and blanched vegetables, nuts, and olives and beans. I’m not suggesting eliminating the meat and cheese entirely — I’m the first to dig into the prosciutto, and my recipe here is a cheese dip — I am just encouraging looking beyond the meat and cheese basics to ratchet up visual appeal, variety and healthfulness.

Advertisement

This lovely dip invites that possibility, as it pairs beautifully with a variety of vegetable and fruit dippers. It’s a breeze to make, too: Just whir goat cheese in a food processor with a bit of milk, fresh herbs, lemon zest, and salt and pepper. Serve it with, for example, crisp, blanched green beans, fresh snap peas, grape tomatoes, radish wedges, green grapes, as a stand-alone dip or as an inspiring starting point for a big, fabulous, Instagram-worthy board.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days; let come to room temperature before serving.

Ingredients

8 ounces regular or reduced-fat chevre (fresh goat cheese) at room temperature

3 tablespoons whole or reduced-fat milk, plus more as needed

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Step 1

In a small bowl of a food processor or mini-chopper, combine the goat cheese and milk and process until smooth and creamy. Add 1 tablespoon more milk for a thinner dip, if desired. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl. Stir in the parsley, thyme, lemon zest, salt and pepper.

Advertisement

Step 2

Serve, or refrigerate until needed (let come to room temperature before serving).

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2 tablespoons, using low-fat chevre and reduced-fat milk), based on 8

Calories: 54; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 164 mg; Carbohydrates: 3 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 4 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered nutritionist dietitian Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

GiftOutline Gift Article