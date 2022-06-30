Placeholder while article actions load

I love wines with good stories. It may hail from one of the world’s highest-elevation vineyards, an exemplar of altitude and adventure in a glass. It may be a local legend — or just good marketing. Or it could be a story of resilience, of picking yourself up and brushing yourself off after life knocks you down and you do what you can to get by because no matter what, you won’t give up. This week we have all these stories, with a common theme: The wines are all delicious.

GREAT VALUE

Piattelli Vineyards Torrontés 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Cafayate Valley, Salta, Argentina, $15

At 5,600 feet above sea level, Argentina’s Cafayate Valley is one of the highest-altitude wine regions in the world. The dynamic is much like Mendoza: The intensity of sunlight at high altitude helps ripen the grapes, while cooler temperatures preserve acidity. The result is often wines with energy, focus and elegance. The Piattelli Vineyards Torrontés is fantastic. Aromas suggest a fruit orchard at flowering, while the palate features flavors of ripe mango, nectarine and tangerine with a hint of mint. This is an ideal wine for seafood, but I couldn’t resist savoring it alone and parsing the flavors over the long finish of every sip. Bravo! Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 520 grams (Average).

Imported by Vinocopia, Richfield, Minn. Distributed locally by Breakthru Beverage Group.

Luke The Companion Red Blend 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Wahluke Slope, Columbia Valley, Wash., $23

The name comes from the Wahluke Slope AVA within the Columbia Valley region and a shadowy figure that may be more marketing creativity than local legend. No matter, the wines are delicious. Luke specializes in deep, savory reds from cabernet sauvignon, merlot and syrah. The Companion red blend combines all three, with cabernet taking the leading role. Expect dark fruit flavors such as blackberry and plum, sprinkled with coffee dust. The syrah gives the wine a rugged sensibility with grippy tannins carrying the finish. ABV: 14.2 percent. BW: 708 grams (Heavy).

Available from Luke Wines. Distributed locally by M. Touton Selection.

Stinson Vineyards Meritage Blanc 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Monticello, Va., $32

This wine has a story we are likely to hear more often as climate change wreaks havoc on wine regions around the world. Stinson Vineyards, in Crozet, northwest of Charlottesville, lost its entire crop from late-spring frosts in 2020. Frost is fickle — it hits one vineyard but not the next, based on topography, elevation and often desperate measures taken by winemakers as the mercury dips in the wee hours of the morning. Winemaker Rachel Stinson Vrooman crafted this beauty from grapes purchased from wineries around Charlottesville that fared better in the frost. It’s a blend of sémillon and sauvignon blanc in a classic bordeaux style. The sauvignon blanc lends citrus flavors and verve, while the sémillon adds fig and richness. This should age well for at least five years and probably more in the style of classic white bordeaux. If, that is, you can refrain from drinking it in the meantime. As what Vrooman calls a “one-off,” this wine is available only from the winery. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 605 grams (Average).

Available from Stinson Vineyards.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

