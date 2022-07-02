Fourth of July dessert recipes featuring red, white and blue

Placeholder while article actions load

Summer produce is awash in bright colors. That means you’re in luck if you’re hoping to bring a festive dessert that’s red, white and/or blue to your July Fourth gathering. In many of these desserts, the fruit is interchangeable. Mix and match or substitute berries to get the color combination you want. And now, on to the recipes from our archives.

Flag Cheesecake Bars, at top. My holiday-themed recipe features a no-bake cheesecake filling on a chocolate wafer crust. Decorate with whatever berries you want in any pattern you like.

Rocket Pops. This riff on the popular ice cream truck treat features a creamy custard center sandwiched by a blueberry compote and raspberry smash. For a boozy take, check out Todd Thrasher’s Bomb Pops, which include vodka, tequila and rum in the various layers.

Buttermilk Sheet Cake With Peaches and Blueberries. This recipe takes well to any berry or stone fruit, so consider blueberries and raspberries, cherries or strawberries for the blue and red. Similarly, Cherry Clafoutis can be adapted for other types of fruit.

Raspberry and White Chocolate Fool. A few artfully placed blueberries in addition to the fresh raspberries would round out the Independence Day color palette in this no-bake dessert starring a mix of melted white chocolate and whipped cream.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad. My colleague Aaron Hutcherson’s take on the nostalgic, salty-sweet dessert would only need a few blueberries included in the topping to cover red, white and blue.

Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting. Red velvet has the red and white down, no problem. Could you garnish the top with some fresh blueberries or blue sprinkles? Absolutely.

Dorie Greenspan’s Summer Sundaes With Raspberry Ice Cream. Even if you don’t make the ice cream from scratch, you can still pull off the effect with a store-bought berry flavor. Macerated berries, a sauce and whipped cream complete the picture.

