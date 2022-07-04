5 easy cookout sides, including broccoli salad, baked lentils and more

Summer is here and cookout season is in full swing! While most of the event’s attention is often focused on meats and other mains thrown on a grill or smoker, side dishes can become an afterthought or delegated to guests. Should you find yourself in the position of the host with little time on your hands, or the guest looking to bring something to impress, here’s a collection of side dishes — aside from the coleslaws, pasta salads and potato salads you typically find — that come together with minimal effort and/or time to bring to all manner of cookouts, barbecues, picnics and more this summer. And if you don’t see what you’re looking for, head to the Recipe Finder for more options.