Jamaican-style salsa adds flourish to grilled fish for a festive meal

The punchy, bright acidity and spicy kick of a Jamaican-style escovitch always perks me up, even on the most sweltering summer days. I find the flavor combination absolutely titillating — sauteed sweet bell peppers and onion, awakened with plenty of vinegar and hot pepper, perfumed with fresh thyme and grounded by a dash of allspice.

Here, I used those flavors to create a versatile salsa that can be served warm or at room temperature, so it can be prepared ahead and pulled out of the refrigerator as needed.

To make it, you saute all the salsa ingredients except the vinegar, until the onion and peppers yield slightly to the heat but still have some crispness — a couple of minutes — then add the vinegar and cook for a couple minutes more. I call for quarter of a scotch bonnet pepper, which gives the salsa a moderate, lightly tongue-tingling heat, but you can certainly amp that up if you like things spicy, tone it down by using a more mild pepper such as jalapeño or leave the hot pepper out entirely. If you make the salsa ahead, you might want to add a little vinegar before serving, as the acidity mellows with storage, and you definitely want a bright, quick-pickled flavor here.

When ready to serve, the salsa is spooned over grilled mahi-mahi that’s has been seasoned with a savory combo of garlic, paprika, salt and pepper. You could sub another grill-friendly (firm, steak-y) fish such as halibut or tilapia, or pan-cook or broil just about any type of fish instead. The salsa is also delicious on grilled chicken or pork, or grilled slabs of tofu. Arranged generously over whatever protein you choose, like a colorful confetti, it makes an everyday, healthful summer meal feel like a celebration.

Ingredients

For the salsa

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and finely diced

1 small yellow onion, finely diced (1 cup)

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated

1/4 Scotch bonnet chile pepper or habanero pepper, seeded and finely diced, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar, plus more to taste

For the fish

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Four (5- to 6-ounce) skinless mahi-mahi fillets or other firm, white fish fillets

2 teaspoons olive oil

Step 1

Make the salsa: In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the bell pepper, onion, thyme, garlic, Scotch bonnet pepper, salt and allspice and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften slightly but are still crisp, about 2 minutes. Add the vinegar, reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the vegetables have softened a bit further but still retain some crispness, 2 minutes more. Remove from the heat and set aside until ready to serve or refrigerate until needed.

Step 2

Make the fish: In a small bowl, whisk together the paprika, granulated garlic, salt and pepper until combined. Pat the fish dry, then drizzle with the oil, rubbing it in to distribute it evenly all over the fish. Sprinkle both sides of the fillets with the spice mixture.

Step 3

Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat (see NOTE). Grill the fish until it is just cooked through and grill marks have formed, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serve the fish topped with the salsa.

NOTE:

To prepare the grill: If using a gas grill, set it to 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, fill a chimney starter with charcoal, light it and when the coals are white-gray with ash, pour them into the charcoal grate, adding more charcoal, if necessary, and put the lid on the grill, making sure the air vents are open all the way. When all of the coals are gray and hot, about 15 minutes, your grill should be medium-hot. (Use a grill thermometer or test the heat by holding your hand, palm-down about 4 inches from the grate for about 4 seconds.)

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 fish fillet and a heaping 1/4 cup salsa)

Calories: 209; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 101 mg; Sodium: 596 mg; Carbohydrates: 10 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 28 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered nutritionist dietician Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

