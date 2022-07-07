Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

The story of a country, a region, a village, a family or a grape variety can be told through wine. But sometimes, modern science interrupts that story with coldhearted facts. Case in point: A red grape known for decades in California as “Napa Gamay” was a mainstay of jug wines. DNA testing over the past 30 years determined that Napa Gamay was actually an obscure variety from southern France called valdiguié, and Napa Gamay was banned from U.S. wine labels in 1999. Most of California’s valdiguié has long since been replaced with more profitable and pronounceable varieties such as cabernet sauvignon, but a few patches persist. Our “affordable” wine this week is a valdiguié from J. Lohr, a consistent producer of high-quality, value-priced wines. Our other wines feature a reliable value in chenin blanc from a pioneering California winery and an outstanding pinot noir from New Zealand.

GREAT VALUE

J. Lohr Wildflower Valdiguié 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Arroyo Seco, Monterey, Calif., $13

What a fun wine! Almost fluorescent purple-red in color, it has aromas of berries, pomegranate and smoke embracing violets and lilacs. This is a light, chillable red that reminds me of lambrusco without the fizz or beaujolais. On the winery website, winemaker Brenden Wood recommends adding a splash of sparkling water and a slice of orange. Having tried it, I second the suggestion. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 475 grams (Light).

JLohr.com. Distributed locally by RNDC.

GREAT VALUE

Dry Creek Vineyard Dry Chenin Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Clarksburg, Calif., $18

Dry Creek Vineyard, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, helped launch the Dry Creek Valley in northern Sonoma County as a major wine region, especially with its sauvignon blanc and zinfandel. The chenin blanc hails from Clarksburg, in the delta region near Sacramento. This wine has long been one of my favorite values from California, and the 2021 does not disappoint. It offers ripe, rich flavors of peach, orange zest and a hint of jasmine tea. Beautiful on its own, chenin is also a worthy partner to all sorts of cuisines. The 2021 is a recent release, so don’t be shy about snapping up any 2020 you find still on retail shelves. ABV: 12 percent. BW: 475 grams (Light).

DryCreekVineyard.com. Distributed locally by DOPS.

Neudorf Tom’s Block Pinot Noir 2017

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Nelson, New Zealand, $38

If you’ve paid any attention to New Zealand’s wines, you’re probably familiar with Marlborough, a region near the northern tip of the country’s southern island. To the west is a smaller region called Moutere, near the town of Nelson. This Neudorf pinot noir is not cheap, but it offers terrific quality. Flavors of Bing cherry, mushroom and forest floor predominate over a long, silky finish. Think of this as comparable to a village-level Burgundy, and you may not flinch at the price. The winery has recently switched importers, so there are multiple vintages of this terrific wine available — look for the 2019 Tom’s Block pinot noir coming soon. But don’t sweat the vintage, because the 2017 will give you even more character because of its time spent in the bottle. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 425 grams (Light).

Imported by Wine Dogs Imports, New York Distributed locally by Salveto Imports & Distribution, Alexandria, Va.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

