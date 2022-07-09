Our best tomato salad recipes for summer

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In summer, I often look at a salad and think, “could use more tomatoes.” Sure, the greens are fine. But would I more often be just as happy eating a whole bowl of tomatoes, especially while they’re at their peak? Absolutely. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight These recipes from our archives let tomatoes take the lead, in conjunction with other complementary and not overpowering ingredients. Big tomatoes, small tomatoes, tomatoes of all colors, we have a wide range covered. Have a look to see what appeals to you.

Bloody Mary Tomato Salad, above. Set out a tray of these tomatoes that are a blend of sweet, savory, salty and spicy and let the compliments roll in. Feel free to take the name to heart and add even more garnishes inspired by the daytime cocktail.

Tomato and Stone Fruit Salad With Seeds. Oil infused with cumin seeds, sesame seeds and black pepper lends a crunchy pop in texture and a contrasting flavor to the soft, sweet and tart fruit.

Garlic, Mint and Chile-Fried Tomatoes. This dish is particularly well suited to heirloom tomatoes that are more flesh than seed since the halves are cooked in a skillet. A colorful variety will add even more radiance to the plate.

Tomato Salad With Yogurt and Pita Chips. “In this salad, variety in textures keeps you angling for bite after bite,” says recipe developer Ali Slagle, the source of several other recipes in this roundup. “Plump tomatoes meet soft spoonfuls of yogurt, as well as the kind of crispy-gone-soggy pita that’s beloved in fattoush.”

Thai-Style Marinated Tomatoes and Cucumbers. Fish sauce and red pepper flakes (or fresh chiles) are all you need to punch up and balance out the flavors of the tomatoes. Aim for a mix of colors and sizes.

Summer Tomato Panzanella. You can’t talk about tomato salad without mentioning the lovely Italian panzanella, which features pieces of torn bread. Salting the tomatoes yields flavorful juices that form the basis of the dressing.

Roasted Mushroom, Tomato and Herb Salad. You’ll need two pints of tomatoes for this herb-loaded salad grounded with the earthy flavor of roasted mushrooms.

Tomato and Tofu Salad. Roasted tofu cubes and chopped cashews set this salad firmly in the main course category. Onions, ginger juice and lemon juice add the right amount of sharpness.

Tomato Watermelon Salad. This dish stars heirloom tomatoes along with fellow summer staple watermelon. The combination is simply dressed with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, feta and pine nuts.

