5 hearty handheld recipes, including empanadas, kebabs and lettuce wraps

We’ve all heard that good things come in small packages. Our meals are no different. From egg rolls to empanadas, it seems nearly every cuisine has its own take on portable foods. The same convenience that makes handheld options ubiquitous is what makes them satisfying in the summertime. Maybe you’re on vacation, sunbathing at the beach — or in your backyard — and you want to savor morsels of juicy, tender meat and fresh herbs with every bite you take. The turkey kebabs below are perfect for that. Or maybe your pursuit of paradise puts you on the go: backpacking, kayaking, go-kart racing. A bolani (Afghan stuffed flatbread) or two will give you the energy you need to keep adventuring.

Whether you’re taking it easy or living it up this season, these handheld recipes will complement your summer plans. Craving more inspiration? Check out our Recipe Finder.

Pork and Green Bean Empanadas, above. You’ll want to eat these empanadas fresh for that optimal melt-in-your-mouth, flaky deliciousness. And if green beans aren’t your thing, swap them out for something sweeter, like diced pineapple.

Spicy Beef Lettuce Wraps with Oyster Sauce. You won’t need flour or corn tortillas for this wrap: A head of crisp lettuce will do. The sweet, leafy green that envelopes the mixture cools down the spicy poblano peppers.

Turkey Kebabs with Tahini Sauce. In the heat of summer, these Middle Eastern kebabs will fill you up but won’t weigh you down, especially when dipped in cool, creamy tahini sauce. This dish pairs well with a hearty salad.

Shrimp Burgers with Kimchi. Don’t stray too far from the grill this cookout season. This burger is perfect for seafood lovers and those in love with the sea. You can almost feel the ocean breeze and taste the salt in the air with each bite.

Bolani With Morgh Kofta and Chutney Sabz (Afghan Stuffed Flatbread With Chicken). This Afghan recipe stands out with its aromatics and robust flavor. But there’s still room to make it your own: Try adding diced green peppers to the filling or swapping the ground chicken for ground beef or seasoned potatoes.

