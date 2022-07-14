Summer cherries lend this black bean salad a pleasing pop of sweetness

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This salad has all the right qualifications for a coveted invitation to your next cookout. It echoes the key flavors of barbecue-sauce-slathered proteins with its fruitiness and savory, chili-lime dressing, while also offering the cool counterpoint of juicy cherries, crisp bites of jicama (or radish) and springy cilantro. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jump to the recipe With seasonings bold enough to stand up to smoky, spiced meats but not so bold as to overpower a simply grilled fish fillet, it makes an ideal side dish. But with hearty, protein-packed black beans, it is also an ideal vegetarian main.

It’s a salad that doesn’t ask much of the host; it’s easy to pull together and holds up well in the refrigerator. And it has an elegant, dramatic flair with the black beans and red sweet cherries making an unexpected appearance together.

When you think about it, it makes sense that the two pair up so well, given that black beans are so often served with mango, which has a similar sweet juiciness. In fact, any stone fruit would work well here, such as diced peaches, nectarines or plums. Use whatever looks best at the market; this is the fruits’ peak season, so you should have plenty to choose from.

Also worth mentioning is the incredible wealth of nutrients this dish brings to the table: protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and a spectrum of health-protective plant compounds.

With all of those compelling assets, this salad should surely be on your A list, this summer and beyond.

Black Bean Salad With Cherries

Make Ahead: The salad can be assembled, dressed and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Before serving, bring to room temperature, add cilantro and toss to combine.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Ingredients

Two (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup (about 5 1/3 ounces) sweet cherries, stemmed, pitted and quartered

1 cup (4 ounces) diced jicama (1/4-inch dice)

1 large scallion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 teaspoon finely grated lime zest

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 juicy lime)

3/4 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Step 1

In a large bowl toss together the beans, cherries, jicama and scallion. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, lime zest and juice, chili powder, salt and pepper until combined. Pour the dressing over the bean mixture and toss to combine.

Step 2

If serving right away, add the cilantro and toss to combine. Otherwise, cover and refrigerate until needed. Before serving, let the salad come to room temperature, then add the cilantro and toss to combine.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (heaping 3/4 cups)

Calories: 178; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 406 mg; Carbohydrates: 27 g; Dietary Fiber: 10 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 8 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered nutritionist dietitian Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

