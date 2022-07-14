Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Sauvignon blanc is an excellent wine for summer, with its vibrant, refreshing acidity and food-friendly citrus and herbal flavors. It’s also a terroir-driven wine, reflecting the soil and climate where it is grown. Stylistically, sauvignon blanc is minerally in the Loire Valley, voluptuous in Bordeaux and California, herbaceous and aggressive in New Zealand. It’s also amenable to commercial yeasts, which can promote tropical flavors such as passion fruit and mango.

And sauvignon blanc can star across the price range, as we see here with a trio in our new format of “Affordable” (up to $15), “Value” (up to $30) and “Splurge” (up). These three examples offer an exploration of the grape’s range.

But don’t think of this as a complete primer on sauvignon blanc. Hopefully, you’ll be intrigued to explore its expression from other regions. In California, look for labels from Sonoma County’s Dry Creek Valley or some pricey bottlings from old plantings in Napa Valley. Santa Barbara County’s Happy Canyon region produces some delicious examples. And the sleeper region for this grape may be Virginia, where several wineries are developing a distinctive regional style: unquestionably sauvignon blanc, uniquely Virginia.

François Lurton, Les Fumées Blanches Sauvignon Blanc 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Vin de France, $15

Wow! This gorgeous wine punches way above its price level. The nose gives intense citrus notes of lime and lemon zest and a hint of ruby red grapefruit. There’s also a slight herbal note of the scent of boxwood on a warm summer evening. The palate is fresh and vibrant, with more citrus and some mint. Most of the grapes for this stunner come from Gascony, where the “white smoke” of a morning mist covers the vineyards, with the balance coming from the Loire Valley and the Languedoc. That explains the basic Vin de France designation — don’t let it deter you from trying this beauty. Alcohol by volume: 11.5 percent. Bottle weight: 420 grams (Light).

Imported by Pardela Wines USA. Distributed locally by Global Wines Maryland.

Dog Point Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Marlborough, New Zealand, $23

Dog Point Vineyard was founded by the original winemakers of Cloudy Bay, the wine that put New Zealand on the world map for sauvignon blanc. This fine example is plush and ripe, with plenty of nectarine and citrus flavors but without the aggressive grassiness of some New Zealand savvies. A hint of jalapeño on the finish lends a little spice. It goes down easy. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 565 grams (Average).

Imported by Vintus. Distributed locally by RNDC.

Corty Artisan Pouilly-Fumé Intro 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Loire Valley, France, $35

Minimalist winemaking allows this wine to speak for itself. Mineral-driven and intense, it reflects the flint, limestone and marl soils of Pouilly-Fumé in the Loire Valley. A chalky sensation accents flavors of white peaches and lemon, lending density through a long, subtle finish. Terroir nuts will enjoy comparing this producer’s single-vineyard wines called Caillottes and Silex, reflecting the expressions of specific soil types. This appellation tends to be overshadowed by Sancerre in the Loire hierarchy, but it shouldn’t be. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 580 grams (Average).

Franck’s Signature Wines. Imported and distributed locally by Lanterna.

