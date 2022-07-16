Skip to main content
Voraciously
Cooking tips and recipes, plus food news and views.
Recipes
How-To
Dinner in Minutes
Trending
Newsletter
Video
instagram
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Power to the peaches with 8 recipes for pie, ice cream and more

By
July 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Peach Almond Slump. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Comment

Peaches contain multitudes. Sweet and tart. Fuzzy and juicy. Amazing raw and cooked. That versatility means they lend themselves well to so many different types of desserts.

Whether you slice, chop or puree them, you can incorporate peaches into pies, cakes, cobblers and ice cream. And now that the prime season is here, it’s time to do all that, and more. To get you started, have a look at these recipe from our archives. You’ll find many other ideas in our Recipe Finder, too.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Peach Almond Slump, above. A thickened filling crammed with eight peaches gets topped with a soft batter that steams on the stovetop to yield tender dumplings.

Peach Crumble Pie. If you struggle or can’t be bothered with flaky pie doughs, you’re going to love this recipe from Daniela Galarza that uses the same cookie-like dough to make the crumble topping and press-in crust. Also, there’s no need to peel the peaches.

Peach Apricot Buttermilk Cobbler. This reduced-sugar recipe makes use of finely minced dried apricots and a bit of turbinado sugar on top for maximum flavor and texture impact. Another option: Light Peach Cobbler.

With less sugar, these cobblers, crisps and crumbles let their fruit flavors shine brighter

Peach Melba Icebox Cake. The classic dessert named after Dame Nellie Melba, a famed opera singer from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, gets reimagined into a no-bake treat that, along with fresh peaches, includes peach jam, raspberries and thin, crispy almond wafers in its layers.

How to make an icebox cake, the coolest (literally!) no-bake dessert

Lemon Peach Pound Cake. This loaf cake boasts diced peaches embedded in a tender batter enriched with cornmeal.

Browse our Recipe Finder for more than 9,800 Post-tested recipes.

Peach Ice Cream With Amaretti and Ginger. To amp up the subtle flavor of the fresh fruit, I supplemented the ice cream with a generous amount of freeze-dried peaches. Crunchy amaretti cookies and chewy crystallized ginger add texture and pops of flavor. See also Peach Ice Cream, made with mashed peaches.

How to create the ice cream of your dreams

Summer Fruit Semifreddo. For a frozen treat that doesn’t require an ice cream machine, do as the Italians do and make a semifreddo.

Ice creams and frozen desserts to make when you can’t spring for an ice cream machine

‘6-Hour’ Deep-Dish Peach Pie. Canned and fresh peaches star in this substantial dessert based on a recipe from cookbook author Edna Lewis.

Loading...