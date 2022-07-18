Skip to main content
5 summery shrimp recipes that are quick and full of flavor

July 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Shrimp is a great option for weeknight meals because it cooks so quickly. Yes, you could simply pair the seafood with some buttered noodles or your choice of salad greens and dressing and call it a day, but if you’re in search of something more, here are a few recipes to keep in mind this summer that are straightforward and fitting with the season. (While some recipes will specify a size, feel free to use smaller or bigger shrimp as long as you adjust the cook time accordingly.)

Looking for something else? Head to the Recipe Finder to search for many more shrimp recipes.

Roasted Pesto Shrimp With Lemon Orzo, above. Make a lemony pesto to flavor roasted shrimp that sit atop orzo with mascarpone, lemon zest and toasted pine nuts for a bright, filling meal.

Shrimp With Summer Vegetables. This recipe from Kenneth Temple, a private chef in Dallas, features blackened shrimp atop a bounty of summer vegetables. It calls for a variety of produce, but feel free to switch it up to make it your own.

Grilled Shrimp Skewers With Ginger and Turmeric. If you’re looking for something delicious yet easy to throw on the grill for dinner, these skewers are it. “The skewers deliver on all the bold flavor their appearance promises, with a kick-y balance of ginger, garlic and turmeric, punctuated with just enough cayenne pepper to add a tingly warmth, and brought together with salt and a generous amount of black pepper,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger writes.

Shrimp Rémoulade Salad. There are a variety of ways to make rémoulade sauce, but the version from Brigtsen’s Restaurant is recipes editor Ann Maloney’s favorite. Here, she uses the classic New Orleans sauce as a dressing for a salad featuring poached shrimp, boiled eggs, lettuce, avocado and radishes.

Shrimp With Kale, Garlic and Smoked Paprika. “Smothered in smoky, brick-colored spice, glistening with olive oil, and wafting with garlic, the healthful lean protein and green leafy vegetable are transformed into an alluring meal — one accomplished so easily that it feels like a small miracle,” Krieger writes alongside this recipe. “I like to serve it alongside pan con tomate as well as a glass of albariño to complete the meal.”

