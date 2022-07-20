Indian restaurant faces backlash for listing dosa as ‘naked crepe’

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Saturday, Twitter users unearthed an eyebrow-raising menu from an Indian eatery. Instead of labeling the popular south Indian street food as dosa, the U.S.-based Indian Crepe Co. listed it on its delivery platforms as “Naked Crepe.” Other menu items faced similar renaming: Mango lassi was advertised as “Churned Mango Yogurt Smoothie,” and idli, a savory rice cake, took the name “Dunked Doughnut Delight.” Dozens of Twitter users voiced their shock about the menu.

I super hate the names cos a dosa is a dosa why call it a crepe which is so much more disappointing in comparison — Tasha’s Mind Whip (@tasha_en) July 17, 2022

What in the world??? https://t.co/JtMCB5A6BJ — Nik Sharma (@abrowntable) July 19, 2022

I hate it when Indian names are not used.

Sushi, Sashimi are easily used and everyone understands what they are.

I believe it is Indians who do not like to use Indian names - Westerners are OK with it. — Madhumita D.Mazumdar (@mdmzd) July 17, 2022

This is not the first business to simplify dish names to appeal to a wider audience. Fifty years ago, Joyce Chen coined the term “Peking ravioli” to get Americans to eat Chinese dumplings. Turkish restaurants frequently call a pide a “Turkish pizza” rather than have to explain it to diners. Names and descriptions help guide diners through a menu and can serve as a first introduction to unfamiliar cultures and cuisines. But as Twitter users pointed out, such naming can lead to inaccurate representations of cuisines.

Nik Sharma, a Los Angeles-based cookbook author and immigrant from Mumbai, says he sympathizes with the pressure to appeal to a wider audience from his own experiences writing about general cookery. “I understand the idea of using a Western dish as an explanation for what people should expect,” he says.

At the same time, he says restaurants are doing a disservice to eaters who want to learn the proper names of traditional dishes. It’s problematic when businesses “generalize because they assume the audience is not smart enough to understand something,” Sharma adds.

The names weren’t the only thing that rankled Twitter users. Some also expressed frustration over what they consider the business’s exorbitant price of dosa, which sells in parts of India for less than a dollar. Though this upcharge upset a few users, Sharma says Indian restaurants carry the unfair expectation of being inexpensive.

Complicating the picture is the fact that Indian Crepe Co. sells food at higher prices than the restaurants it does business from. This makes Indian Crepe Co. a virtual restaurant: A delivery-only concept that must differentiate its menu from the brick-and-mortar restaurant for apps such as Grubhub to recognize it, according to Liza Dee, a policy communications manager at Grubhub.

Bigsuchir Restaurant & Banquet, based in Downers Grove, Ill., charges $7.99 for a “Plain Dosa” on its own Grubhub page. By contrast, Indian Crepe Co., which operates out of the same location as Bigsuchir, charges $11.35 for a “Naked Crepe.” When asked about its naming practices and pricing strategies, Indian Crepe Co. declined to comment.

Instead of naming it “Naked Dosa,” Sharma says the restaurant could have made a quick change to help contextualize the dish for a wider audience. “Just lead with masala and just describe it like a savory crepe,” he says. “But it’s not even a crepe at the end of the day, because the crepe is really thin and it’s not crispy. And a dosa is very crispy.”

