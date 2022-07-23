Stay cool with 9 watermelon recipes for salads, drinks, sorbet and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Watermelon is refreshing any way you have it. Few things soothe and cool your body on a hot day more than a slice (or two or three or …) of this summer staple. But you can also channel its color, nutrition and thirst-quenching powers in a variety of other ways. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chop it into a salad. Puree and strain into a drink (with or without booze). Blend it into a soup. Turn it into sorbet! Check out the spectrum of possibilities in these highlights from our Recipe Finder.

Watermelon and Cucumber Salad With Ginger, Lime and Mint. Watermelon teams up with cucumber for a cool and crunchy side that gets additional freshness from a scattering of mint leaves.

Watermelon With Herbed Goat Cheese Whip. For a summery appetizer no one will be able to put down, top cubes of watermelon with a soft dollop of flavorful goat cheese.

Watermelon Pimm’s Cup. Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan offers a twist on an English classic. For her full story, plus recipes for Watermelon-Hibiscus Sour and Melonious Monk, click here. Want to fill a hollow melon with a cocktail? Carrie has you covered with this Summer Watermelon Punch.

Spicy Watermelon Margarita. Jalapeño or serrano peppers add zip to this blush-colored riff on the popular cocktail.

Watermelon-Basil Agua Fresca. This lightly sweetened nonalcoholic drink is perked up with lime juice and ginger. For similar options, see Watermelon-Basil Flavored Water and Watermelon Refresher.

Watermelon Lime Sorbet. Keep this one in mind for those times when you end up with way more watermelon than you can possibly eat in a day or two. The recipe uses an ice cream machine. If you don’t have one, check out Watermelon Basil Granita With Poblano Granita.

Arugula, Watermelon, Feta and Shrimp Salad. Shrimp and feta help turn this cool summer salad into a satisfying main course.

Tomato Watermelon Salad. Feta also stars in this cookout-friendly dish that combines watermelon with colorful, juicy heirloom tomatoes.

Watermelon-Tomato Gazpacho. Two fruits mean this chilled soup is twice the fun.

GiftOutline Gift Article