7 exciting eggplant recipes, including pilaf, caponata and parm

While eggplant can be a divisive ingredient, when treated right, it’s downright delicious. And summer through early fall, they are at their peak. Whether you love it and are looking for new ways to enjoy the nightshade, or aren’t a fan but are trying to reconsider your feelings about aubergines, these recipes will do the trick. And if you’re in the market for even more ways to serve this wonderful ingredient, head to the Recipe Finder for more ideas.
Eggplant Steaks With Herbed Yogurt, Nuts and Pomegranate, above. “This is a dish that tastes as good as it looks,” cookbook author Reem Kassis writes. “The herbs, pomegranate seeds and nuts adorn the yogurt-clad eggplant slices like little jewels.”
Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco. A tart cilantro vinaigrette brings tons of flavor to the grilled vegetables packed into these Mexican-style sandwiches from cookbook author Pati Jinich.
Eggplant Pilaf. This one-pot meal from cookbook author Nik Sharma features eggplant in a fragrant rice pilaf with peas and pumpkin seeds.
Grilled Eggplant Roll-Ups With Spinach and Goat Cheese. This recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is packed full of produce. “Baked until bubbly, the dish emerges from the oven with a true comfort-food appeal, filling and warm, but fresh and vegetable-centric, with the sunny essence of summer,” Krieger writes.
Eggplant Bruschetta With Hazelnut Skordalia. Broiled eggplant tops toasted bread spread with skordalia, a chunky Greek puree made from bread, toasted hazelnuts, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar and water.
Sheet Pan Caponata and Couscous With Goat Cheese. “This version of the Sicilian eggplant dish is made on a sheet pan in the oven, so you don’t have to bother with any deep- or pan-frying,” staff writer Daniela Galarza says. It’s served atop fluffy couscous with tangy goat cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches. I love eggplant parm, but hate making it because of the multistep breading and frying that most recipes require. This genius version from staff writer Becky Krystal simplifies all of that by broiling the eggplant with a breadcrumb topping for similar results without all of the mess.