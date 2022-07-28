Wrap egg salad in nori for an umami-rich breakfast or snack

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When I am looking for a quick breakfast or snack I regularly turn to what I call my mini egg salad. I routinely keep hard cooked eggs in the refrigerator, so I can make it for myself on a whim. I peel one egg, chop it up in a little bowl, stir in a dab each of mustard and mayo, and a sprinkle of salt and freshly ground pepper. Then I eat it right out of the same bowl scooping it onto, say, whole grain crackers or stalks of celery. If I am feeling adventurous, I might add fresh dill or hot sauce to the mix.

One day I decided to take it up a notch and layer my single serving of egg salad into a sheet of sushi nori I had laying around. Taking cues from elements commonly found in Japanese hand rolls, I added matchsticks of cucumber and scallions, then topped it with a spray of microgreens and wrapped it up.

It was so tasty, I just had to share it with you here. I kept this recipe simple, so it would stay PB-and-J-easy, but you could run with it, adding a touch wasabi paste, a sprinkle of shichimi togarashi, and/or cooked, shelled edamame.

You could also substitute another raw vegetable for the cucumber based on what you have around, such as radish or red bell pepper, and you could use red or sweet white onion instead of the scallion.

The recipe here makes four servings in case you are feeding a group, or want to make a batch of the egg salad ahead and have the other ingredients prepped to be wrapped up into a hand roll on a moment’s notice. But you can always play it like I usually do, dividing the recipe by four, and making just one mini egg salad wrap at a time, to have all to yourself whenever you want one.

Nori Egg Salad Wraps

Storage: Any leftover egg salad can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Ingredients

4 large hard-cooked eggs, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon fine salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 sheets toasted nori (sushi nori)

1/4 English cucumber, seeded and julienned into 3-inch strips

2 scallions, trimmed, 3-inches of the white and light green part, sliced lengthwise into strips

1/2 cup microgreens or sprouts

Step 1

In a medium bowl, stir together the eggs, mayonnaise, mustard, salt and pepper to combine.

Step 2

Place one sheet of the nori, shiny side down, onto a clean surface. Dollop about 1/4 cup of the egg salad in the center of the nori toward the top of the sheet, then place a quarter of each of the cucumber, scallion and microgreens on top. Fold the bottom of the nori over the egg salad, then roll up into a wrap. Repeat with the remaining ingredients and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 wrap)

Calories: 124; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 173 mg; Sodium: 198 mg; Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 7 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

