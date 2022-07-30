7 healthy snacks to make for your road trips

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Anyone who’s ever said that “it’s about the journey, not the destination” probably had a car full of good road trip snacks. The food sets the tone for a long ride, and a sufficient stock of goodies can help eliminate hangry outbursts, desperation gas-station junk food and maybe even those trips to the drive-through window.

Sure, sweet, salty, crunchy and handheld treats are the name of the game. That doesn’t have to mean a “Supermarket Sweep”-style dash down the snack aisle. You can make lighter, more healthful versions of many of these favorites at home. Supplement with plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables, plus water, and you’ll get your road trip off on the right foot. Here are some options to consider from our Recipe Finder.

Homemade Cheez-Its. This riff on the miniature cracker is thicker and cheesier than what you buy at the store. They can be stored for up to a week, meaning there’s a good chance you’ll have enough for both legs of your trip, assuming they’re not all gobbled up immediately.

Nutty Oat Bars. So often a car ride starts out early in the morning, before we’ve had a chance to have breakfast. For a meal on the go, these bars packed with oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruit are a great option, whether you want to eat before or after you get in the car. Like a bunch of the recipes here, this one is from our Nourish columnist, Ellie Krieger.

Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins With Honey and Cardamom. As with the oat bars, Ellie offers a better-for-you bake, this one made with whole-wheat flour, enhanced with the tenderizing effects of yogurt and honey.

Fruit and Nut Energy Bars. There’s no flour, egg or added sugar in these slightly chewy bars with an appealing crunch from the mix of seeds and nuts.

Savory Cereal Snack Mix. Sure, we all love bagged Chex mix. Ellie suggests a more healthful strategy that incorporates olive oil, chickpea snacks, whole-grain pita chips and, yes, rice or wheat Chex.

Speedy Homemade Hummus. Even four years and one car later, I’m still recovering from letting our then-1-year-old son eat hummus during a pit stop on the way to the beach. However, if you’re not concerned about a baby smearing dip all over the dashboard, then this favorite is an ideal thing to pack up in containers for a filling, protein-packed snack. Pair with whole-wheat crackers or crudites.

Lunchbox Charcuterie. Let all your travelers pick and choose their preferred mix of crackers, fruit, vegetables, cheese and sliced meat, and then pack in a handy bento-style box. The combo allows everyone to eat as much or as little as they want, whenever they want.

