6 summer pasta recipes starring the season’s produce

We’re smack dab in the middle of summer, when corn, tomatoes, eggplant and summer squash are bountiful and at their best. Combine the season’s produce with pasta and you end up with a flavorful and filling dish, giving you the needed energy to fuel all your favorite summertime activities. Here are six recipes that do just that, and you can always check out the Recipe Finder for more ideas.

Fusilli With Corn Sauce, above. The creaminess of this summer pasta recipe doesn’t come from dairy, it instead is from grating some of the corn to pull out its delicious milky pulp. “A little sharp pecorino cheese, fresh basil, salt and pepper, and it’s done: a summer sauce that nestles in the nooks and crannies of curly pasta,” food editor Joe Yonan writes.

Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce. This recipe, adapted from Amy Chaplin’s “Whole Food Cooking Every Day” (Artisan, 2019), is based on the philosophy “that cooking with ingredients as close to their natural state as possible can be inspiring and nourishing,” Yonan writes, which I think everyone should subscribe to when it comes to peak-season tomatoes.

Roasted Lemon Shrimp and Zucchini With Pasta. Turn just a handful of ingredients into tonight’s supper with this healthful recipe from former Nourish columnist Stephanie Witt Sedgwick.

Pasta With Italian Sausage, Tomatoes and Eggplant. This one-pot recipe features pasta cooked in a sauce made with tomatoes, eggplant and sausage. Hot Italian sausage lends a nice kick of spice, or you could use sweet sausage for a milder dish.

Baked Feta Pasta. Remember this recipe that seemingly took the world by storm last winter? I wrote at the time that it was worth the hype, and I think this dish will be even tastier with peak-season tomatoes.

Italian Sausage, Squash and Pasta Skillet. If you grow your own or are part of a CSA, you might be overrun with summer squash at the moment. Whether that’s the case or you’re simply in search of a quick weeknight meal, here’s an adaptable pasta skillet recipe to keep in your back pocket.

