Cool off with this frosty, refreshing cantaloupe smoothie bowl

The thought of a half cantaloupe filled with cottage cheese gives me the warm-fuzzies. That’s because my grandfather Burt, the man who taught me how to ride a bike, do long division, and that we were given two ears and one mouth for a reason, used to eat it regularly. I remember how after his first bite he’d assess the melon’s sweet juiciness like a judge on a cooking competition show (which didn’t exist yet), and how when he ordered it at the diner it came with a maraschino cherry on top.

With peak season melon on hand, which my grandfather would have scored a 10 for its sweet juiciness, I decided to play around with the classic, healthful, fruit and cheese combo, turning it into a refreshing smoothie bowl. To start, I seeded and cut the rind off the melon, then cut the flesh into chunks and froze them in a freezer bag. It turned out to be a better plan than I had imagined because the ultra-ripe melons I had would have otherwise probably gone bad before I could get to it all. Once frozen I could use the melon as needed to make one, two or more portions of this recipe at a time. (You need a small blender to make a single portion.)

To make the smoothie bowl, I whirred the melon in the blender with milk and a little ground cardamom, a spice that somehow makes melon taste even more melon-y. I didn’t need any sweetener in mine, but if your melon is not quite a 10, go ahead and add a little honey to taste. The trick with a smoothie bowl is to add a minimal amount of liquid to keep the mixture as thick and sorbet-like as possible. This typically requires stopping the blender several times to stir, and a little patience allowing the frozen fruit to soften a little on its own.

Once the beautiful, pastel orange mixture was smooth and frosty, I poured it into a bowl, put a mound of creamy cottage cheese in the center, and then gave it a spark of lime zest and fresh torn mint leaves. If only you could have seen how my eyes widened with delight when I first tasted it! It is everything I had hoped it would be, an exciting new take on the classic combo, refreshingly frosty, but still able to elicit those warm-fuzzies.

Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients

3 cups (14 ounces) fresh cantaloupe chunks (1-inch pieces, from 1 large cantaloupe), frozen

1 cup whole or reduced-fat milk (may also use unsweetened plant-based milk), plus more as needed

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

Honey (optional)

2/3 cup regular or low-fat plain cottage cheese

2 teaspoons torn fresh mint leaves

1/2 teaspoon finely grated lime zest

Step 1

Place the cantaloupe in a blender and let it soften slightly, 15 to 20 minutes. Add the milk and cardamom and pulse until the mixture is smooth and has the texture of a loose sorbet. You may need to stop the blender to stir/scrape with a spatula several times; add 1 to 2 more tablespoons of milk; and/or wait a few minutes for the melon to soften further, depending on the power of your blender. Depending on the sweetness of the cantaloupe, you can add honey to taste, pulsing a few more times to incorporate.

Step 2

Divide the melon mixture between 2 shallow serving bowls. Add 1/3 cup of cottage cheese to the center of each, then sprinkle with the mint and lime zest and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2 cups smoothie, using reduced-fat milk, and 1/3 cup low-fat cottage cheese)

Calories: 192; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 20 mg; Sodium: 340 mg; Carbohydrates: 25 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 24 g; Protein: 15 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietician nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

