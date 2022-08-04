Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Our recent string of great-value sauvignon blanc continues with a new import from Chile, another example of quality sauvignon at an affordable price. Sardinia chimes in with an exceptional vermentino, perfect for summer dining, and Oregon provides our splurge wine of the week with a top-notch pinot noir from the Dundee Hills.

GREAT VALUE

John’s Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Valle Central, Chile, $12

A little mango, maybe pineapple squirted with a bit of lime — you could enjoy an evening divining the flavors in this supple, ripe sauvignon blanc. It’s neither aggressively grassy nor earthbound minerally. It’s like “Wordle” — which five flavors can you taste? In other words, diverting and fun. And yummy. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle Weight: 385 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Kysela Père et Fils.

Pala, Soprasole Vermentino di Sardegna 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Sardinia, Italy, $23

Advertisement

This fine fermenting tastes like a fantastic midsummer’s evening alfresco, as the cicadas serenade us through the twilight. White flowers of jasmine and honeysuckle, with some ripe peach and a smoky note of toasted hazelnut on the finish. Nature’s playlist, acoustic, no remix. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 490 grams (Light).

Imported by Banville Wine Merchant, distributed in the District and Virginia by Banville, in Maryland by Artisans & Vines.

Domaine Drouhin Oregon Pinot Noir Dundee Hills 2018

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Willamette Valley, Ore., $50

The French Connection in Oregon began when the Drouhin family of Burgundy created Domaine Drouhin Oregon in the 1980s. From the volcanic soils of the Dundee Hills, Drouhin creates this brooding pinot, redolent with cherry liqueur, cranberry and tobacco, with velvety texture and moderate grip from mature tannins. This is delicious now but should reward with a few more years in bottle. ABV: 14.1 percent. BW: 600 grams (Average).

Distributed in the District and Maryland by Prestige-Ledroit, in Virginia by Winebow.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

GiftOutline Gift Article