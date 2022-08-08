7 no-cook recipes for tacos, soup, dessert and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not that you need me to tell you, but it’s hot outside. Record high temperatures have been set across the country with regularity and we’re only halfway through summer. As such, I’m sure you don’t want to spend much time — or any at all — standing over a stove this time of year. To help stay cool, here are recipes to keep you fed without raising the temperature in the kitchen. Not seeing a recipe you like? Head over to our Recipe Finder and search for more no-cook recipes.

Walnut Tacos, above. The genius of these tacos is the walnut crumble seasoned with Mexican-inspired spices. It takes only about a minute with a food processor, and the filling is ready to go into a tortilla.

Caprese Sandwich. I like to think of this as the long-lost Italian cousin of the Southern tomato sandwich. Instead of mayo, this stunner of a summer sandwich features mozzarella and basil. Add pesto, if you really want to kick it up a notch.

Gochiso-Dofu (Decorated Tofu). Silken tofu serves as a smooth, creamy canvas for an array of toppings that add more flavor and texture. “This dish is all about contrast — dark and light, crunchy and creamy, intense and mild,” food editor Joe Yonan writes.

Black Bean Salad With Cherries. This salad “echoes the key flavors of barbecue-sauce-slathered proteins with its fruitiness and savory, chili-lime dressing, while also offering the cool counterpoint of juicy cherries, crisp bites of jicama (or radish) and springy cilantro,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger writes. (If you’re not sold on that description alone, I’m not sure what else I can say.)

Dill Ham Salad Sandwich. While chicken, tuna and egg generally take all of the spotlight in the realm of salad sandwiches, this version with ham and dill is not to be ignored.

Avocado, Cucumber and Fennel Soup. While everyone is familiar with tomato gazpacho, it’s not the only cold soup you should be making this summer. Enter this verdant beauty. “The jazz comes from garnishes of jalapeño, dill, basil and pumpkin seeds, all of which add pops of flavor and texture to the soothing, cooling, refreshing soup,” Yonan writes.

Mango Dessert Cups. Mangoes and summer are a match made in heaven. If you’re looking to enjoy them beyond eating them fresh and letting the juice drip down your chin as you rip the flesh from the seed, this creamy, puddinglike dessert is a winner.

