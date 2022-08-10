7 blueberry dessert recipes, featuring cakes, pudding and muffins

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The height of blueberry season is upon us, so now is the time to savor the sweet and slightly tart berry. Besides being an antioxidant-rich nutritional powerhouse, blueberries are a versatile ingredient that are just as at home in a savory salad as they are in a confection. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For the perfect summer treat, stock up on a few cartons and stain your fingers purple with some of our favorite blueberry dessert recipes from our Recipe Finder.

Blueberry Poke Cake, above. This poke cake elevates a typical vanilla sheet cake by adding pockets of blueberry puree. Swirls of deep purple in the whipped cream topping make it an after-dinner showstopper. While it may require a bit of time as the cake soaks up all the berry goodness, it’s more than worth the wait.

Lemon Pudding With Blueberry Whipped Cream. This recipe is a testament to how perfectly lemons and blueberries pair together. Decadent whipped cream and sweet blueberry compote balance out the bright citrus flavors in the pudding.

Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins With Honey and Cardamom. These muffins use a blend of flours to yield a fluffy yet hearty result. Honey adds a sweet complexity, while herbal cardamom complements the blueberries beautifully.

Blueberry Cornmeal Cake. This gorgeous cake works just as well for brunch as it does for dessert. Cooking it in a cast-iron skillet means it’s ready to be a gorgeous, rustic centerpiece as soon as it’s done cooling.

Dolester Miles’s Blueberry Cobbler. Blueberries naturally shine in this classic dessert. Serve it a la mode for an even richer, sweeter treat.

Blueberry and Lemon-Cream Icebox Cake. Served chilled and requiring no baking, this cake is ideal for scorching summer days. Using graham crackers for the crust also cuts down on preparation time, allowing you to save even more time in the kitchen.

Blueberry Fritters With Honey Cream. This delightful dish comes together in a snap. Pillows of blueberry-filled dough are fried, rolled in sugar and served with honey cream.

GiftOutline Gift Article