We know malbec as the main red grape of Argentina. Traditionally, though, it was part of Bordeaux’s blend, but it fell out of favor there, especially after a deadly frost in February 1956 killed many malbec vines. Growers favored merlot in replanting. Malbec is still found in the Loire Valley, where it is known as cot, but its primary presence in France is now in the southwestern region of Cahors. Here, it offers a mineral, earthy presentation in contrast to Argentina’s fruity expression.

GREAT VALUE

Amalaya Malbec 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Salta, Argentina, $15

Salta is Argentina’s highest-altitude wine region, and that altitude gives wines extra vitality. This wine has a raw energy that’s a bit off-kilter. There’s verve, red and black fruit flavors, spice, and tension in a raucous way. I’d like to think it may “come together” with a little more time in bottle, but that may miss the point. Sometimes you need to climb the mountain rather than waiting for the mountain to come to you. Alcohol by volume: 13.9 percent. Bottle weight: 530 grams (Average).

Georges Vigouroux, Les Comtes Cahors Malbec 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Cahors, France, $18

Spicy, earthy, minerally with a bit of what wine lovers call “forest floor” character — this is a French expression of malbec. That means flavors more toward the earth than the sun, more spice than fruit. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 415 grams (Light).

Dutton Goldfield, Dutton Ranch Chardonnay 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Russian River Valley, Calif., $38

Here’s a classic California chardonnay — rich, oaky, plush in texture and spicy with flavors of peach, apricot, anise and ginger and lemon curd and lemongrass and … well, you get the idea. The flavors just keep going, and they’ll lead you wherever you want to go. Certified sustainable. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 630 grams (Average).

