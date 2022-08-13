8 wrap recipes with lettuce, collards and other greens

Placeholder while article actions load

Recently, I shared a roundup of fun, flexible and portable wraps. In response, I got a few friendly requests for recipes that use lettuce or other greens. It was a great idea, of course, so I started combing through our archives for options. 7 recipes for wraps that are filling, portable and fun to eat Such recipes have a few things going for them, depending on your taste or dietary needs. They can be cool and refreshing, not to mention colorful. Greens are also packed with good-for-you nutrients, especially if you use hardier options such as collards and kale. Moreover, they're gluten-free, if that's a concern. Most of the recipes here are already gluten-free, though I've noted where tweaks are needed should that be of interest. Now on to the recipes:

Vietnamese Meatballs in Lettuce Cups, above. Cool, buttery Boston lettuce leaves cradle savory, herby chicken meatballs that get rolled in sugar before baking for extra color and contrasting sweetness.

Harissa Chicken Noodle Lettuce Cups. A vibrant and spicy chicken salad gets combined with slick noodles and crunchy vegetables. Make it even easier by using store-bought rotisserie chicken. The vegetables and herbs are up for interpretation as well. If you need this recipe to be gluten-free, be sure to use the rice vermicelli and sub in tamari for the soy sauce.

Crab Salad With Mango in Endive Cups. This elegant recipe is especially simple because it’s no-cook. The slightly bitter endive leaves are ideal little boats for the gently sweet crab and juicy mango.

Spicy Beef Lettuce Wraps With Oyster Sauce. You can have this weeknight meal on the table in less than 20 minutes. It’s even faster if you make the beef a day in advance.

Jamaican-Spiced Beef Collard Wraps. Ground beef also stars in this recipe inspired by a Jamaican beef patty, though you can use ground turkey or chicken if you prefer. Collards add extra nutrition and a sturdy base for the filling that includes brown rice.

Inside-Out Tacos. As Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger says, “This recipe gives the hard-shell ground beef taco a fresh, healthful update by turning it inside out and using lettuce leaves in place of the shells and crunchy tortilla chips as one of the toppings.”

Spicy Mango Chili Wraps. Here’s another recipe that won’t heat up the kitchen. The sweet and spicy walnut filling comes together in the food processor, and then all that’s left is to pile it into cabbage leaves with your pick of vegetables. Use tamari instead of soy sauce to make a gluten-free option.

Hot Chicken Lettuce Wraps. Place hot, well, hot chicken inside cooling lettuce for a delightful contrast of flavors, textures and temperatures. If you use gluten-free flour and gluten-free panko, this becomes a wheat-free meal.

