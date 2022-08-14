Corn soup with chili crisp is a sweet and spicy bowl of comfort

Placeholder while article actions load

A warm bowl of soup might not be exactly what you think of to eat in the middle of summer, but some cultures do just that on the hottest days of the year, and there is scientific evidence to support the cooling effect of consuming hot foods on warm days. And this coconut corn soup — topped with as much chili crisp as your heart desires — is begging to be made right now with peak season corn. Or, if you’d rather enjoy it during the colder months, frozen or canned kernels make this a pantry-friendly recipe that can be enjoyed any time of the year.

It starts as most good recipes do: by sauteing an onion. A mélange of spices — including coriander, garlic powder and smoked paprika — fills your kitchen with an almost intoxicating aroma. Next, corn and liquid are added and then simmered until the kernels are tender. The liquid is a combination of broth or water and coconut milk. Broth, of course, has more flavor, but water works too if you’re out. I developed this recipe using vegetable broth, but you can use chicken broth or stock if you aren’t vegetarian. Canned coconut milk adds a lovely creaminess while keeping the soup vegan.

As delightful as the soup is on its own, the addition of chili crisp transforms each serving into a bowl of sweet-and-spicy comfort. When drizzled on top, it becomes an edible Rorschach test for the diner to determine what they see — I can almost make out an elephant’s face wearing sunglasses in the image above — and I love the beautiful streaks of red that form against the yellow backdrop of the soup with each dip of your spoon. But if you aren’t a fan of spice, toasted coconut or chopped peanuts would also work well as a garnish, or simply omit it. For a heartier meal, serve with toast or a piece of crusty bread for dunking in the soup.

Coconut Corn Soup With Chili Crisp

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

NOTE: When blending the hot soup, be careful not to fill the blender pitcher more than halfway. Remove the center ring from the lid and place a kitchen towel over the opening as you blend. This will allow steam to escape and protect you from splatters.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion (about 7 ounces), diced

1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Two (12-ounce) bags frozen sweet corn; may substitute with three (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added whole kernel sweet corn, drained, or about 5 cups fresh corn kernels

2 cups no-salt-added or low-sodium vegetable broth or water

One (13.5-ounce) can unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

Chili crisp, for serving

Step 1

In an 8-quart or similarly sized stock pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion, coriander, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika and cook, stirring regularly, until the onion begins to soften and turn translucent, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add the corn, broth or water, and coconut milk, bring to a simmer and cook, stirring regularly and adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a simmer, until the corn is tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat. Use an immersion blender to puree until smooth. (Alternatively, transfer the soup to a blender, cover loosely [see NOTE], and blend, starting on low speed and gradually increasing to high, until the consistency is as smooth or chunky as desired.)

Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if needed. Ladle into bowls, drizzle with the chili crisp and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 1/2 cups)

Calories: 439; Total Fat: 29 g; Saturated Fat: 19 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 613 mg; Carbohydrates: 48 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 8 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

