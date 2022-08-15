6 grilled seafood recipes for light, fast summer meals

Whether outside with a gas or charcoal grill or indoors with a grill pan, it doesn’t feel like summer unless I can savor at least a few meals adorned with grill marks. And if you’re looking for a light and fast protein to be the star of the plate, seafood is the way to go. Below are a few recipes begging you to fire up the grill(pan) this summer, and if you don’t see anything that strikes your fancy, head to the Recipe Finder for more options.
Grilled Fish With Dill Sauce and Zucchini, above. “Fish fresh off the grill — with that bit of sear and smoky flavor — is simply delicious,” recipes editor Ann Maloney writes. In this recipe, she pairs sea bass with a bright and tangy four-ingredient dill sauce.
Grilled Fish Tacos. “This recipe tacks toward a new California style that puts a different spin on the classic Baja fish taco,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger writes. “Here, the flavor comes by way of the slaw made with Napa cabbage, carrot and daikon radish. Its dressing has a gentle rice vinegar pucker and gets a rich, savory splash of toasted sesame oil.”
Grilled Scallops With Lemon-Herb Drizzle. When it comes to scallops, you don’t need to do too much for them to really sing. In this recipe, they are simply grilled with scallions and drizzled with a quick lemon-herb vinaigrette.
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Trout. This recipe from grilling expert and cookbook author Elizabeth Karmel gives you moist fish with a scrumptious, smoky flavor. As a bonus, no flipping is required.
Grilled Shrimp Skewers With Ginger and Turmeric. Ginger, garlic and turmeric pack these shrimp skewers with tons of flavor. Serve them either as a starter or alongside grilled flatbreads and a green salad for a main course.
Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad With Asparagus and Charred Lemons. Salmon filets are grilled atop a raft of asparagus spears to keep the fish from sticking in this Caesar salad recipe from staff writer Daniela Galarza.