6 grilled seafood recipes for light, fast summer meals

Whether outside with a gas or charcoal grill or indoors with a grill pan, it doesn’t feel like summer unless I can savor at least a few meals adorned with grill marks. And if you’re looking for a light and fast protein to be the star of the plate, seafood is the way to go. Below are a few recipes begging you to fire up the grill(pan) this summer, and if you don’t see anything that strikes your fancy, head to the Recipe Finder for more options.