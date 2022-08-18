Here are three wines for late-summer sipping: a juicy, affordable red that’s ideal for casual weeknight meals, a crisp Portuguese white and an intensely mineral, terroir-driven white from southern France that should have fans of minerality salivating.
Imported by International Wine Imports. Distributed locally by Elite Wines.
GREAT VALUE
Quinta da Devesa Branco 2020
Douro, Portugal, $16
The Douro Valley is best known for port and for dry red blends, but its whites can be scintillating and refreshing. This blend of gouveio, malvasia fina and viosinho is fresh and lively with white flowers, lime zest and guava notes. The acidity is firm enough to give it a minerally core without overshadowing the fruit. It’s great on its own or with light seafood or pasta dishes. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 440 grams (Light).
Imported by Red Wolf Imports. Distributed in the District and Maryland by Global Wines Maryland, in Virginia by LK Wine Tours and Sales.
Mas Olivier Faugères Blanc Esprit Nature 2021
Languedoc, France, $30
Fans of minerality in wine will want to seek out this terrific white blend of organically farmed roussanne and marsanne grapes. These grapes can produce flabby, uninteresting wines. But this one is lean and focused — it seems to speak directly from the schist vineyard soils. This is an ideal partner for grilled fish or other seafood dishes. It benefits from a little oxygen, and should get even better with a few more months in bottle. And don’t drink it too cold — cool is better. Certified organic grapes. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).
Imported and distributed by Kysela Père et Fils.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.