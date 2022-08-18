“Essay” is a play on SA for South Africa. The brand is consistently a great value with chenin blanc as well as this red Rhône-style blend of syrah, cinsault, grenache and mourvèdre. It’s juicy and spicy, with tart red-fruit flavors and a hint of wood smoke. At this price, stock up for burger or pizza nights. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 465 grams (Light).

The Douro Valley is best known for port and for dry red blends, but its whites can be scintillating and refreshing. This blend of gouveio, malvasia fina and viosinho is fresh and lively with white flowers, lime zest and guava notes. The acidity is firm enough to give it a minerally core without overshadowing the fruit. It’s great on its own or with light seafood or pasta dishes. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 440 grams (Light).

Fans of minerality in wine will want to seek out this terrific white blend of organically farmed roussanne and marsanne grapes. These grapes can produce flabby, uninteresting wines. But this one is lean and focused — it seems to speak directly from the schist vineyard soils. This is an ideal partner for grilled fish or other seafood dishes. It benefits from a little oxygen, and should get even better with a few more months in bottle. And don’t drink it too cold — cool is better. Certified organic grapes. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).