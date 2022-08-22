Peanut butter’s savory side shines in these 5 dinner recipes

Confession time: One of my go-to dinners when I just can’t even is a peanut butter sandwich. (Typically some type of multigrain bread, most often strawberry preserves and always smooth peanut butter. Always.) While I will forever love the humble meal as a lifeline during a cooking rut, there is so much more that peanut butter can do culinarily, and these recipes prove it. (If you’re allergic to peanuts, many recipes calling for peanut butter can be made with other nut and seed butters in its place.) See what else peanut butter can do for dinner in the recipes below, and if you want more inspiration, head to the Recipe Finder.