Peanut butter’s savory side shines in these 5 dinner recipes

Confession time: One of my go-to dinners when I just can’t even is a peanut butter sandwich. (Typically some type of multigrain bread, most often strawberry preserves and always smooth peanut butter. Always.) While I will forever love the humble meal as a lifeline during a cooking rut, there is so much more that peanut butter can do culinarily, and these recipes prove it. (If you’re allergic to peanuts, many recipes calling for peanut butter can be made with other nut and seed butters in its place.) See what else peanut butter can do for dinner in the recipes below, and if you want more inspiration, head to the Recipe Finder.
Baked Chicken Drumsticks With Spicy Peanut Sauce, above. When restaurant critic Tom Sietsema cooks at home, one of the recipes he has relied on most is this one featuring drumsticks that are marinated in a flavorful sauce of chunky peanut butter (for crunch), garlic, ginger and crushed red pepper flakes.
Farro, Kale and Peanut Butter Soup. This recipe has the distinction of being the first one I developed for The Post as a staff writer. One spoonful of this nutty, slightly bitter soup with a hint of spice, and you’ll immediately know why it holds a special place in my heart.
Grilled Corn With Peanut Sauce. There are countless ways you can make peanut sauce, and this one is inspired by Indonesian gado-gado, which features coconut milk and chiles and pairs beautifully with grilled corn.
Baked Tofu With Peanut Sauce and Bok Choy. This technique for baking tofu firms up the texture while maintaining some creaminess. It’s accompanied by crunchy baby bok choy and a peanut sauce with lime juice and hoisin.
Spicy Peanut Soba Noodles With Green Beans. You probably have everything on hand to make some version of this extremely pantry-friendly recipe. Feel free to use whatever noodles or vegetables you wish, or add in some chicken or tofu for extra protein.