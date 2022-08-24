Have questions about dining out? Ask our food critic.

Thanks for joining my every-Wednesday-at-11 a.m. dining discussion. I’m here to answer your restaurant-related questions and solve your dining dilemmas, like how to best switch tables in the middle of a meal or what to do if the server doesn’t pour all the contents of a bottle of wine.
Got an etiquette question? Want to know where to find a favorite dish? Or where to eat in another city? I aim to field those questions, too, occasionally with an assist from some of the smart chatters who frequent this hour-long discussion.
Meet me here Wednesday at 11 a.m. Eastern. You can find all of my reviews and past Q&As here.
Send us your question below. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.
Reader Q&As
Chat with The Post’s reporters and columnists in Q&As
Ask for advice: Carolyn Hax takes your questions about the strange train we call life.
Ask about dining out: Chat with restaurant critic Tom Sietsema.
Ask a parent: Get parenting advice from Meghan Leahy.
Chat with our columnists: Ask Eugene Robinson your questions. Or join Jennifer Rubin on Fridays.
Talk about sports: Send Barry Svrluga your questions on the latest headlines in sports.
Explore all of our Q&As here.